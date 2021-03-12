ATK Mohun Bagan's Road To ISL 2020-21 Final Ahead Of Showdown With Mumbai City FC

Less than a year since their inception, ATK Mohun Bagan have made it to their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) final where they will lock horns with Mumbai City FC on Saturday, March 13, for the title. In what has been a sensational debut season for the Mariners, Antonio Habas' side will be eager to clinch their club's maiden ISL title since ATK merged with Mohun Bagan. Here's a look at ATK Mohun Bagan's road to the ISL 2021 final, after they finished second in the league and overcame NorthEast United over the two-legged semi-final.

Every ATK Mohun Bagan league game in the ISL 2020-21 season

ATK Mohun Bagan finished the ISL league season at the second place, with 40 points from 20 games. Antonio Habas' men won 12 lost four and drew four games and were level on points with Mumbai City but the Islanders clinched the ISL Shield due to superior goal difference. In fact, ATK Mohun Bagan were on course to win the ISL Shield but suffered a 2-0 defeat against Mumbai City FC in their final league game.

Matchday 1: Kerala Blasters FC 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

Matchday 2: East Bengal FC 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

Matchday 3: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Odisha FC

Matchday 4: Jamshedpur FC 2-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

Matchday 5: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-1 Hyderabad FC

Matchday 6: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 FC Goa

Matchday 7: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Bengaluru FC

Matchday 8: Chennaiyin FC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

Matchday 9: ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 NorthEast United FC

Matchday 10: ATK Mohun Bagan 0-1 Mumbai City FC

Matchday 11: FC Goa 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

Matchday 12: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Chennaiyin FC

Matchday 13: NorthEast United FC 2-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

Matchday 14: ATK Mohun Bagan 3-2 Kerala Blasters

Matchday 15:Odisha FC 1-4 ATK Mohun Bagan

Matchday 16: Bengaluru FC 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

Matchday 17: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Jamshedpur FC

Matchday 18: ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1 East Bengal FC

Matchday 19: Hyderabad FC 2-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

Matchday 20: Mumbai City 2-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan's two-legged semi-final win over NorthEast United

After finishing second in the league, ATK Mohun Bagan faced NorthEast United in a two-legged semi-final tie. The first leg ended 1-1- but the Mariners earned a 2-1 win in the 2nd leg to book a spot in the ISL 2021 final. ATK Mohun Bagan will be relying on Roy Krishna in the final against Mumbai. The Fijian has 14 goals in the ISL this season and is the joint-top scorer in the league.

ISL final live stream: Where to watch Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan live?

The ISL final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, March 13. In India, the ISL final will broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

