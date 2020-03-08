ATK Vs BFC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Match Preview And ISL Live Schedule

The Salt Lake Stadium will wait with bated breath on Sunday, March 8 (7:30 PM IST). As things stand, the home side find themselves on the backfoot in the second leg of the ATK vs BFC semi-final. Our ATK vs BFC Dream11 prediction, therefore, stands delicately poised ahead of the second leg of the ATK vs BFC match-up. Here is our ATK vs BCF Dream11 prediction, ATK vs BFC Dream11 top picks and ATK vs BFC Dream11 team.

The Blues are off to Kolkata today where a semifinal second leg clash against ATK awaits them at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan on Sunday. Come on, BFC! #WeAreBFC #ATKBFC #RoomForMore pic.twitter.com/nwFNDR90gd — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) March 6, 2020

ATK vs BFC Dream11 team and preview

The first leg of ATK vs Bengaluru FC was, by all means, an eventful game. The outcome of the first leg of the ATK vs Bengaluru FC semi-final was settled with a solitary goal from Deshorn Brown. That first-leg win, however, came at a price. A late red card for left-back Nishu Kumar combined with the injury to centre-back Albert Serran means that Carles Cuadrat will have his work cut out for himself when he picks the playing XI for the second leg. Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri is also reported to have suffered a setback in the form of a minor hamstring injury. While he did feature in the first leg, the injury is unlikely to keep him out of the entirety of the second leg.

Our big man between the posts has played a MASSIVE role this season. Here's @GurpreetGK and the numbers he's racked up, ahead of the Blues' semifinal second leg clash against ATK. #WeAreBFC #InFocus #BFCATK pic.twitter.com/woRgaBHb6j — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) March 5, 2020

ATK vs BFC Dream11 team, ATK vs BFC Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders - Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Harmanjot Khabra

Midfielders - Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Raphael Augusto (vice-captain), Udanta Singh, Erik Partaalu (captain)

Strikers - Sunil Chhetri, Deshorn Brown, David Williams

ATK vs BFC Dream11 prediction

Bengaluru FC enter this game on the back of a slender one-goal advantage. However, the visitors also have a number of injury issues at the back. However, on paper, Carles Cuadrat's side seem to have enough quality to make it through to the ISL final. Our ATK vs BFC Dream11 prediction, therefore, is a narrow win for Sunil Chhetri and co.

