ATK Vs BFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All ISL Match Details

ATK will play against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday, February 22, 2020. The match will be played at Sree Kanteevara Stadium, Bengaluru. Let us look at ATK vs BFC Dream11 match schedule, preview, ATK vs BFC Dream11 prediction and other match details.

ATK vs BFC Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Sree Kanteevara Stadium, Bengaluru.

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

ATK vs BFC Dream11 Match Preview

ATK are placed second on the ISL points table. They have won 10 games in 17 games, while drawing thrice and losing four games. ATK were defeated by Chennaiyin FC in their previous match. Bengaluru FC are placed third on the points table, with eight victories in 17 games. They have lost four games this season. They were defeated by Kerala Blasters in their previous ISL game.

ATK vs BFC Last five matches

ATK: LWWWW

Bengaluru FC: LDWWL

ATK vs BFC Dream11 Teams

ATK vs BFC - ATK: Dheeraj Singh, Arindam Bhattacharya, Lara Sharma, Sumit Rathi, Anil Chawan, Ricky Lallawmawma, Carl McHugh, Agus (captain), Jesús Mongol, Pritam Kotal, Salam Ranjan Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Mandi, Komal Thatal, Pronay Halder, Javi Hernández, Michael Soosairaj, Micheal Regin, Sehnaj Singh, John Johnson, David Williams, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna, Jobby Justin

ATK vs BFC - Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh, Prabhsukhan Gill, Aditya Patra, Rahul Bheke, Sairut Kima, Juanan, Rino Anto, Nishu Kumar, Gursimrat Singh, Alberto Serrán, Erik Paartalu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Harmanjot Khabra, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Manuel Omwu, Sunil Chhetri, Semboi Haokip, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajay Chhetri, Parag Srivas, Edmund Lalrindika.

ATK vs BFC Dream11 top picks

Captain: Sunil Chhetri

Vice-captain: David Williams

ATK vs BFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya

Defenders: Anas Edathodika, John Johnson, Harmanjot Khabra, Rino Anto

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Michael Soosairaj, Edu García, Raphael Augusto

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, David Williams

ATK vs BFC Dream11 prediction

ATK are the favourites to win the match against Bengaluru FC as per our ATK vs BFC Dream11 prediction.

Note: Our ATK vs BFC Dream11 prediction are based on our own analysis. This ATK vs BFC Dream11 team may not guarantee you positive results in your games.

