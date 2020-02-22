ATK Vs BFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All ISL Match Details

ATK will play against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday, February 22, 2020. The match will be played at Sree Kanteevara Stadium, Bengaluru. Let us look at ATK vs BFC Dream11 match schedule, preview, ATK vs BFC Dream11 prediction and other match details.
Venue: Sree Kanteevara Stadium, Bengaluru.
Date: Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Time: 7.30 PM IST
ATK are placed second on the ISL points table. They have won 10 games in 17 games, while drawing thrice and losing four games. ATK were defeated by Chennaiyin FC in their previous match. Bengaluru FC are placed third on the points table, with eight victories in 17 games. They have lost four games this season. They were defeated by Kerala Blasters in their previous ISL game.
ATK: LWWWW
Bengaluru FC: LDWWL
Captain: Sunil Chhetri
Vice-captain: David Williams
Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya
Defenders: Anas Edathodika, John Johnson, Harmanjot Khabra, Rino Anto
Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Michael Soosairaj, Edu García, Raphael Augusto
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, David Williams
ATK are the favourites to win the match against Bengaluru FC as per our ATK vs BFC Dream11 prediction.
