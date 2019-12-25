ATK Vs BFC Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

ATK host Bengaluru FC for their Matchday 10 clash in the Indian Super League 2019-20 season. ATK are currently on the third spot of the points table with four wins in nine games (Draws 3, Losses 2). The Kolkata-based side have a total of 15 points to their name in the season so far. ATK have won just once in their last five games (Draws 3, Losses 1). The hosts have found the net 18 times this season and allowed 9 goals (GD 9).

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino Keen To Replace Pep Guardiola At Manchester City: Report

As for Bengaluru FC, they are on the second spot of the points table with 4 wins in 9 games (Draws 4, Losses 1). The defending champions have lost just one game in the season so far (Wins 3, Losses 1). Bengaluru FC have managed to bag a total of 16 points in the season so far with a goal difference of +6. The match is scheduled for Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at 7:30 PM (IST) at Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium). Here's the ATK vs BFC Dream11 prediction.

Also Read | Diego Maradona Bizarrely Reveals About Being Abducted By 'aliens' In Sensational Interview

ATK vs BFC Dream11 Team and Prediction

Goalkeeper

Gurinder Singh Sandhu (BFC) (Points: 68.5)

Defenders

Juanan (BFC) (Points: 69.5)

H Khabra (BFC) (Points: 61.5)

P Das (ATK) (Points: 55)

Nishu-Kumar (BFC) (Points: 55)

Midfielders

E Garcia (ATK) (Points: 47.5)

R Augusto (BFC) (Points: 39)

F Javi-Hernandez (ATK) (Points: 51.5)

D Delgado (BFC) (Points: 59)

Forwards

S Chhetri (BFC) (Points: 64) (Vice-Captain)

D Williams (ATK) (Points: 71) (Captain)

Bengaluru FC start as favourites to win the match.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Tired Of Being Treated Like A Kid By PSG Manager Thomas Tuchel

ATK vs BFC Squads

BFC squad: Gurpreet Singh, Prabhsukhan Gill, Aditya Patra, Rahul Bheke, Sairut Kima, Juanan, Rino Anto, Nishu Kumar, Gursimrat Singh, Alberto Serrán, Erik Paartalu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Harmanjot Khabra, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Manuel Omwu, Sunil Chhetri, Semboi Haokip, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajay Chhetri, Parag Srivas, Edmund Lalrindika.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski Leaves Jupp Heynckes In Awe, Breaks His Bundesliga Record

ATK squad: Dheeraj Singh, Arindam Bhattacharya, Lara Sharma, Sumit Rathi, Anil Chawan, Carl McHugh, Agus, Pritam Kotal, Ankit Mukherjee, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Komal Thatal, Edu García, Pronay Halder, Francisco Francisco Hernández González, Michael Soosairaj, Sehnaj Singh, John Johnson, David Williams, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna, Jobi Justin.