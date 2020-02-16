ATK Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming Details, Team News And All Match Details

ATK take on Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday. ATK are currently second in the ISL standings and would potentially go to the top of the table with a win on Sunday. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, would look to secure a victory and push for a place in the top 4 in the ISL standings.
Also Read: Still A Lot To Play For: Mohun Bagan Coach
The boys need your support as they face two-time champions Chennaiyin FC in our last home fixture. 💪🏻— ATK (@ATKFC) February 12, 2020
.
.
.
Head over to our story now to grab your 🎟.
.
.#ATK #ATKCFC#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade pic.twitter.com/c6uZthYGbB
ATK have had an excellent campaign so far in the ISL this season and they would hope to cap it off with victories in the final two games of the season. ATK have won their last four games and would try to make it five in a row.
Chennaiyin FC would enter the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday knowing that three points in the ATK vs Chennaiyin FC fixture could go a long way in securing a top 4 finish. Chennaiyin are 6th in the ISL standings but have two games in hand over 5th placed Odisha FC and 4th placed Mumbai City FC. The Chennai-based franchise are unbeaten in the last 6 game.
Also Read: Odisha Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With 2-1 Win Over NorthEast United FC
Also Read: Adebayor: Former Arsenal Forward Turns Journeyman After Olimpia Becomes His 10th Team
Also Read: Kerala Blasters Vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming Details, Team News And ISL Standings