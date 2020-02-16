ATK Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming Details, Team News And All Match Details

ATK take on Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday. ATK are currently second in the ISL standings and would potentially go to the top of the table with a win on Sunday. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, would look to secure a victory and push for a place in the top 4 in the ISL standings.

The boys need your support as they face two-time champions Chennaiyin FC in our last home fixture. 💪🏻

#ATKCFC#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade pic.twitter.com/c6uZthYGbB — ATK (@ATKFC) February 12, 2020

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming: Preview

ATK have had an excellent campaign so far in the ISL this season and they would hope to cap it off with victories in the final two games of the season. ATK have won their last four games and would try to make it five in a row.

Chennaiyin FC would enter the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday knowing that three points in the ATK vs Chennaiyin FC fixture could go a long way in securing a top 4 finish. Chennaiyin are 6th in the ISL standings but have two games in hand over 5th placed Odisha FC and 4th placed Mumbai City FC. The Chennai-based franchise are unbeaten in the last 6 game.

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming: Last five games

30 Oct 2019: Chennaiyin FC 0-1 ATK

2 Dec 2018: Chennaiyin FC 2-3 ATK

26 Oct 2018: ATK 2-1 Chennaiyin FC

25 Jan 2018: ATK 1-2 Chennaiyin FC

7 Dec 2017: Chennaiyin FC 3-2 ATK

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming: Predicted XIs

ATK FC: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Victor Mongil, Sumit Rathi, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Javier Hernandez, Armando Sosa Pena, David Williams, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming details

Where: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata

When: Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Kick-Off: 7:30 PM IST

Telecast: Star Sports Network, Hotstar, Jio TV.

