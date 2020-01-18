ATK Vs FCG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

ATK host FC Goa for their Matchday 13 clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. ATK are currently on the third spot of the points table with six wins in 12 games (Draws 3, Losses 3). The Kolkata-based side have a total of 21 points to their name. ATK have managed to be on the winning side twice in their last five clashes (Draw 1, Losses 2). The hosts have found the net 21 times this season and conceded 10 goals. They have a goal difference of 11.

Also Read | Inter Milan's Chief Piero Ausilio Flew To London To Seal Eriksen, Young And Giroud

As for FC Goa, they are on the top spot of the points table with 7 wins in 13 games (Draws 3, Losses 2). FC Goa have lost just once in their last five ISL clashes. The visitors have managed to bag a total of 24 points in the season with a goal difference of 11. The match is scheduled for Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 7:30 PM IST at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium). Here's the ATK vs FCG Dream11 prediction.

Also Read | Liverpool Vs Man Utd: United's Trio Have Scored More Goals Than Liverpool's Front Three

ATK vs FCG Dream11 Predictions

ATK vs FCG Dream11 Team (Full Squads)

ATK full squad

Dheeraj Singh, Arindam Bhattacharya, Lara Sharma, Sumit Rathi, Anil Chawan, Carl McHugh, Agus, Pritam Kotal, Ankit Mukherjee, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Komal Thatal, Edu García, Pronay Halder, Francisco Francisco Hernández González, Michael Soosairaj, Sehnaj Singh, John Johnson, David Williams, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna, Jobi Justin.

Timo Werner Hinting At Premier League Move?, Says The League Has Got 'flair'

FCG full squad

Mohammad Nawaz, Lalawmpuia, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar, Konsham Singh, Carlos Peña, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Serigne Fall, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Amey Ranawade, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Mohammad Nawaz, Lalawmpuia, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar, Konsham Singh, Carlos Peña, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Serigne Fall, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Amey Ranawade, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Jackichand Singh, Kingslee Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Desai, Seminlen Doungel, Coro, Manvir Singh, Liston Colacorandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Jackichand Singh, Kingslee Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Desai, Seminlen Doungel, Coro, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco.

Bruno Fernandes Just A Few Steps Away From Becoming A Manchester United Player: Report

Image Source: Dream11