ATK Vs FCG Dream11 Predictions, Match Preview, Squad Details And Updates

The Indian Super League could very well witness a goal fest on Saturday, December 14 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. Fourth-placed FC Goa welcome league leaders ATK on Matchday 8 of the ISL. ATK and FC Goa are two of the highest scorers in the ISL so far.

ATK vs FCG preview

Goals, goals and more goals - this has been the theme for ATK and FC Goa this season. The two sides have netted a combined 28 goals in the ISL so far and are the top scorers in the league. ATK are leading the league with 14 points. FC Goa, on the other hand, are just two points behind the league leaders. They sit fourth on the table. A win for FC Goa would see them leapfrog their opponents, whereas FC Goa would still remain in the top four if they were to drop points on the night.

FC Goa have played a fluid, attacking style of football so far this season. Their easy-on-the-eye style of play has not exactly hit top gear due to injuries and suspensions. Despite their luck, FC Goa have managed 12 points so far. ATK, however, will be the more confident of the two sides on the night. Antonio Habas' side are unbeaten in their last six ISL outings, their only defeat coming against Kerala Blasters on the opening day of the ISL. Habas was asked about the threat FC Goa's Ferran Corominas poses. The Spaniard said that ATK were going to play against the whole of the FC Goa team, not just a single player. With the likes of Pritam Kotal, Pronay Halder, Prabir Das and Arindam Bhattacharya, the visitors have a strong local core.

ATK VS FCG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Mohammad Nawaz

Defenders - Mourtada Fall, Seriton Fernandes, Prabir Das

Midfielders - Edu Garcia, Brandon Fernandes (vice-captain), Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Michael Soosairaj

Forwards - Ferran Corominas (captain), Roy Krishna

ATK vs FCG prediction

ATK are on a six-game unbeaten run. However, FC Goa will be backed by their home supporters and some attractive football. Our prediction for this game, therefore, is a 3-2 win for FC Goa.

Please note, these predictions are made on the basis of our own analysis. These predictions do not guarantee positive results

