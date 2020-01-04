ATK Vs MCFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Mumbai City FC host ATK for their Matchday 11 clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. Mumbai City are currently on the fourth spot of the points table with four wins in 10 games (Draws 4, Losses 2). The Mumbai-based side have a total of 16 points to their name. Mumbai City FC have not lost a single game in their last five clashes (Wins 3 Draws 2). The hosts have found the net 17 times this season and conceded 17 goals. They have a goal difference of 0.

As for ATK, they are on the third spot of the points table with 5 wins in 10 games (Draws 3, Losses 2). The Kolkata-based team have won just twice in their last five ISL clashes. ATK have managed to bag a total of 18 points in the season with a goal difference of +10. The match is scheduled for Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 7:30 PM IST at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai. Here's the ATK vs MCFC Dream11 prediction.

ATK vs MCFC Dream11 Predictions

Goalkeeper

A Bhattacharya (ATK) (Points: 48)

Defenders

P Das (ATK) (Points: 62.5)

P Kotal (ATK) (Points: 47.5)

S Golui (MCFC) (Points: 40)

S Bose (MCFC) (Points: 41.5)

Midfielders

P Machado (MCFC) (Points: 42)

E Garcia (ATK) (Points: 47.5)

F Javi-Hernandez (Points: 55)

Forwards

M Sougou (MCFC) (Points: 41.5)

D Williams (ATK) (Points: 82.5)

R Krishna (ATK) (Points: 97.5)

ATK vs MCFC Dream11 Squads

ATK:

Dheeraj Singh, Arindam Bhattacharya, Lara Sharma, Sumit Rathi, Anil Chawan, Carl McHugh, Agus, Pritam Kotal, Ankit Mukherjee, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Komal Thatal, Edu García, Pronay Halder, Francisco Francisco Hernández González, Michael Soosairaj, Sehnaj Singh, John Johnson, David Williams, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna, Jobi Justin.

Mumbai City FC:

Amrinder Singh, Ravi Kumar, Kunal Sawant, Pratik Chowdhary, Anwar Ali, Mato Grgic, Subashish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Hmingthan Mawia, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, Paulo Machado, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Rowllin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurhty, Mohamed Larbi, Souvik Chakraborty, Surchandra Singh, Bipin Singh, Serge Kevyn Aboue, Amine Chermiti, Pranjal Bhumij, Diego Carlos, Modou Sougou.

