ATK Vs ODS Dream11 Prediction, Preview And Other Match Details

ATK will play against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on February 8, 2020. The match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, West Bengal. Let us look at the ATK vs ODS Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other match details.
Last time we met, Daniel wrecked havoc on ATK's defence with his super silky moves. 💯🌪️#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/9BPkzSmubQ— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) February 7, 2020
Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
Date: February 8, 2020
Time: 7.30 PM IST
ATK and Odisha will play on Matchday 6 of the ISL. ATK are presently placed second on the ISL points table, having bagged 30 points in 15 games. On the other hand, Odisha are placed sixth on the ISL points table. They have 21 points to their credit. ATK will be led by Agus and Marcos Tebar will captain Odisha.
ATK: WWWLW
Odisha: LLWWW
Head Coach gets candid ahead of our game tomorrow. 😋💯#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TheKalingaWarriors #ATKOFC pic.twitter.com/ZHokApybEO— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) February 7, 2020
ATK Squad: Dheeraj Singh, Arindam Bhattacharya, Lara Sharma, Sumit Rathi, Anil Chawan, Ricky Lallawmawma, Carl McHugh, Agus (captain), Jesús Mongol, Pritam Kotal, Salam Ranjan Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Mandi, Komal Thatal, Edu García, Pronay Halder, Javi Hernández, Michael Soosairaj, Micheal Regin, Sehnaj Singh, John Johnson, David Williams, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna, Jobby Justin
Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronosoro (GK), Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Diawandou Diagne, Carlos Delgado, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar (Captain), Xisco Hernandez, Aridane Santana, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar.
Captain: Aridane Santana
Vice-captain: David Williams
Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya
Defenders: Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Narayan Das, Anas Edathodika
Midfielders: Edu García, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez
Forwards: Aridane Santana, David Williams, Balwant Singh
ATK are the favourites to win the match against Odisha FC.