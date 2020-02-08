ATK Vs ODS Dream11 Prediction, Preview And Other Match Details

ATK will play against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on February 8, 2020. The match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, West Bengal. Let us look at the ATK vs ODS Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other match details.

ATK vs ODS Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

Date: February 8, 2020

Time: 7.30 PM IST

ATK vs ODS Dream11 Match Preview

ATK and Odisha will play on Matchday 6 of the ISL. ATK are presently placed second on the ISL points table, having bagged 30 points in 15 games. On the other hand, Odisha are placed sixth on the ISL points table. They have 21 points to their credit. ATK will be led by Agus and Marcos Tebar will captain Odisha.

ATK vs ODS Dream11 Last five matches

ATK: WWWLW

Odisha: LLWWW

ATK vs ODS Dream11 Teams

ATK Squad: Dheeraj Singh, Arindam Bhattacharya, Lara Sharma, Sumit Rathi, Anil Chawan, Ricky Lallawmawma, Carl McHugh, Agus (captain), Jesús Mongol, Pritam Kotal, Salam Ranjan Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Mandi, Komal Thatal, Edu García, Pronay Halder, Javi Hernández, Michael Soosairaj, Micheal Regin, Sehnaj Singh, John Johnson, David Williams, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna, Jobby Justin

Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronosoro (GK), Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Diawandou Diagne, Carlos Delgado, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar (Captain), Xisco Hernandez, Aridane Santana, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar.

ATK vs ODS Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Aridane Santana

Vice-captain: David Williams

ATK vs ODS Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya

Defenders: Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Narayan Das, Anas Edathodika

Midfielders: Edu García, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez

Forwards: Aridane Santana, David Williams, Balwant Singh

ATK vs ODS Dream11 Match Predictions

ATK are the favourites to win the match against Odisha FC.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.