ATKMB Vs CFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Hero Indian Super League 2021

ATK Mohun Bagan will go up against Chennaiyin FC in a league stage match of the Hero Indian Super League 2021. The ATKMB vs CFC match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST from the Fatorda Stadium, Goa on January 21, 2021. Here is our ATKMB vs CFC Dream11 prediction, ATKMB vs CFC Dream11 team and ATKMB vs CFC Dream11 top picks.

.@atkmohunbaganfc hope to end 2️⃣-match winless run while @ChennaiyinFC look to revive their push for a 🔝4⃣ finish!



Which team can bag all 3⃣ points in #ATKMBCFC?#HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/aFVOhgZnNF — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 21, 2021

ATKMB vs CFC Dream11 prediction: Match preview

ATK Mohun Bagan have had a great run so far in this season of the Hero Indian Super League. Since ATK's title win last season and their merger with Mohun Bagan, the side has become even more of a force to be reckoned with. They have won six games, drawn three and lost just two in the tournament as of now, to put themselves in second place on the points table. With 21 points, they are behind only Mumbai City FC who are well on their way to the next round with 26 points.

However, ATK Mohun Bagan's form will be a bit of a worry. Of their last five games, the side has drawn two, lost one and won two games. Their last game against Goa ended in a 1-1 draw while the game before that ended in a 0-1 defeat to Mumbai City FC. The last meeting between the two sides ended in a goalless draw - an outcome both teams will hope to avoid this time around.

Chennaiyin FC meanwhile, seem to have overcome their faltering start at the tournament to find themselves in 6th place on the table. The 2015 and 2018 champions have earned 15 points from their 12 games but have only managed one win from their last five games. They will be missing captain Rafael Crivellaro due to injury for this game.

ATKMB vs CFC playing 11 prediction

ATK Mohun Bagan - Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Roy Krishna (C), Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Pronay Halder, Manvir Singh, David Williams

Chennaiyin FC - Vishal Kaith (GK), Enes Sipovic, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Eli Sabia (C), Anirudh Thapa, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Memo Moura, Deepak Tangri, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr

ATKMB vs CFC Key Players

ATK Mohun Bagan - David Williams, Roy Krishna, Edu Garcia

Chennaiyin FC - Esmael Goncalves, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa

ATKMB vs CFC Dream11 team

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Eli Sabia, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Roy Krishna, Esmael Goncalves, David Williams

ATKMB vs CFC game prediction

According to our ATKMB vs CFC match prediction, ATK Mohun Bagan will win this match.

Note: The ATKMB vs CFC Dream11 prediction and ATKMB vs CFC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ATKMB vs CFC Dream11 team and ATKMB vs CFC Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: ATK Mohun Bagan Twitter