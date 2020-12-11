ATKMB Vs HFC Dream11 Prediction, Match Prediction, Indian Super League Match Preview

ATK Mohun Bagan is set to play Hyderabad FC in the 24th match of the Indian Super League. The match is slated to be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa, and will kick off at 7:30 PM IST. Have a look at our ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 prediction, ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 team, and other details of the game.

ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking at the match to bounce back on the winning ways after losing their first game of the season in their previous game against Jamshedpur FC With 3 wins from 4 games, the Kolkata-side has registered 9 points to their name as they are currently slotted 3 on the ISL league table.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, is currently slotted 7th on the ISL Group table with Manolo Marquez men winning 1 and drawing 2 of their last 3 matches. The Hyderabad side is yet to lose a single game in the 20-21 edition of the ISL and have 5 points to their name with a match in hand.

ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 team to be chosen from

ATK Mohun Bagan- Dheeraj Singh, Avilash Paul, Arindam Bhattacharya, Sandesh Jhingan, Carl McHugh, Subashish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, David Williams, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna, Fardin Ali Molla Aryan Niraj Lamba, Sumit Rathi, Boris Thangjam, Prabir Das, Sheikh Sahil, Javi Hernández, Michael Soosairaj, Micheal Regin, Tiri, Edu García, Bradden Inman, Glan Martins, Pronay Halder, Ningombam Engson Singh, Manvir Singh,

Hyderabad FC- Subrata Pal, Lalbiakhlua Jonate, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Konsham Singh, Akash Mishra, Ashish Rai, Hitesh Sharma, Souvik Chakraborty, Dimple Bhagat, Odei Onaindia, Nikhil Prabhu, Kynsailang Khongsit, Nikhil Poojary, Mark Zothanpuia, Sahil Panwar, Sweden Fernandes, Ishan Dey, Adil Khan, Lluís Sastre, Mohammad Yasir, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Liston Colaco, Halicharan Narzary, Lalawmpuia, Francesco Sandaza, Laldanmawia Ralte, Joao Victor, Joel Chianese, Aridane Santana, Rohit Danu

ATKMB vs HFC playing 11 (predicted)

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Francisco Javi-Hernández, Roy Krishna, Subashish Bose, Prabir Das, Edu García, Manvir Singh

Subrata Paul, Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Liston Colaco, Halicharan Narzary, Mohammed Yasir, Hitesh Sharma, Aridane Santana

ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Subrata Paul

Defenfers- Pritam Kotal, Ashish Rai, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das

Midfielders- Halicharan Narzary, Carl McHugh, Joao Victor,

Attackers- Aridande Santana, Roy Krishna, Edu Gracia

ATKMB vs HFC match prediction

Hyderabad FC will aim to continue their unbeaten run in the ongoing Indian Super League while ATK Mohun Bagan will be hoping to shrug off their loss and get back on willing ways. We predict a 1-1 draw as both the teams are likely to cancel each other out in tonight's game.

Note: The above ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 prediction ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 Team and ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.