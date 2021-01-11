ATKMB Vs MCFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

ATK Mohun Bagan FC square off against Mumbai City FC in what is to be a top of the table clash of the Hero Indian Super League. The ISL fixture is scheduled to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda on Monday, January 11, with kick-off at 7:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at ATKMB vs MCFC Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks among other details of this encounter.

ATK Mohun Bagan are currently sitting in the second position of the ISL standings with six wins, two draws and a loss from their nine league matches. They trail league leaders and next opponents, Mumbai City FC by just two points. Antonio Lopez's side have the best defensive record in the league, conceding only three goals. They will be looking to build on their defensive capabilities to nullify Mumbai's firepower upfront.

Sergio Lobera's side on the other hand will walk into the game following an eight-match unbeaten streak. Occupying the first position, Mumbai City FC have registered 22 points from 9 league matches and will see the game against ATK as an opportunity to extend their lead at the top by up to five points.

ATKMB vs MCFC Playing 11

ATK Mohun Bagan - Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Edu Garcia, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, David Williams, Pronay Halder, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh

Also Read Man United Transfer News: Jesse Lingard Wanted By Inter Milan Boss Antonio Conte

Mumbai City FC - Amrinder Singh, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Amey Ranawade, Hernan Santana, Bipin Singh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Adam le Fondre, Raynier Fernandes

ATKMB vs MCFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Mandar Rao Desai, Tiri, Mourtada Fall, Sandesh Jhingan

Midfielders: Bipin Singh, Carl McHugh, Rowllin Borges

Strikers: Roy Krishna, Adam le Fondre, Manvir Singh

Also Read Iraq Train Ahead Of UAE Friendly As World Cup Qualifiers Near

ATKMB vs MCFC Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain: Amrinder Singh or Roy Krishna

Vice-Captain: Adam le Fondre or Manvir Singh

Also Read Lionel Messi's Son Mateo Celebrates Father's Exquisite Free Kick Against Granada: WATCH

ATKMB vs MCFC Match prediction

The Monday night ISL clash is going to be a thrilling encounter as the winner of the game gets the opportunity to occupy the numero uno position in the ISL league table. Mumbai City FC have scored six more goals than their opponents while the hosts have conceded a goal less than Mumbai City FC. With both the teams playing in a purple patch of form, we predict both the teams to cancel out each other and play out a draw.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-1 Mumbai City FC

Also Read: Real Madrid Keeper Slams LaLiga For Overlooking Spain Snowstorm, Says ‘we’re Not Puppets'

Note: The above ATKMB vs MCFC Dream11 prediction, ATKMB vs MCFC Match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. ATKMB vs MCFC Dream11 team and ATKMB vs MCFC Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.