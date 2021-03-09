ATKMB Vs NEUFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Preview

The second leg of the Indian Super League semi-final between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC is set to take place on Tuesday as both teams look to qualify for the ISL final. The second leg of this ISL semi-final clash is set to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on March 9 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the ATKMB vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this match.

ATKMB vs NEUFC live: ATKMB vs NEUFC Dream11 match preview

NorthEast United FC have been one of the best teams to watch out for as the Highlanders have shown a massive change and managed to put forward consistent performances in recent matches under the new manager Khalid Jamil. Walking into the game following a 10-game unbeaten run, the Highlanders have recorded six wins in the same while playing out three draws. After finishing third on the ISL table, NorthEast will head into the game brimming with confidence and will aim to get the better of their Kolkata based rivals on Tuesday.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC, on the other hand, have been one the most consistent teams this season. After losing out on winning the ISL Shield in the last league match against Mumbai City FC, Antonio Habas Lopez's men played out a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC in their first leg of the ISL 20-21 semi-final clash. The Kolkata outfit dominated the Highlanders during the course of the 90 minutes but saw David Williams' 34th-minute strike being called out by Idrissa Sylla in the dying moments of the game.

ATKMB vs NEUFC Playing 11

ATK Mohun Bagan- Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Pronay Halder, Carl McHugh, Manvir Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, David Williams, Marcelo Pereira, Roy Krishna.

NorthEast United FC- Subhasish Roy, Nim Dorjee, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Benjamin Lambot, Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Federico Gallego, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado

ATKMB vs NEUFC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Arindam Bhattacharya

Defenders - Dylan Fox, Pritam Kotal, Benjamin Lambot, Tiri

Midfielders - Marcelo Pereira, Federico Gallego, Carl McHugh, Khassa Camara

Strikers - David Williams, Luis Machado

ATKMB vs NEUFC Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Luis Machado or Carl McHugh

Vice-Captain- David Williams or Federico Gallego

ATKMB vs NEUFC Match Prediction

NorthEast United will walk into the match with great intent and will look to capitalise on playing against an ATK defence that will be without the services of Sandesh Jhingan. Given the current form of both teams, we expect the Highlanders to eke out a narrow win and qualify for the ISL final on Tuesday.

Prediction- ATK Mohun Bagan 1- 2 NorthEast United FC

Note: The above ATKMB vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction, ATKMB vs NEUFC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ATKMB vs NEUFC Dream11 Team and ATKMB vs NEUFC Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.