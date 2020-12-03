ATKMB Vs OFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Indian Super League Match Preview

ATK Mohun Bagan face off against Odisha FC in the 15th match of the ongoing ISL 2020-21 season. The match is scheduled to be played on December 3, 2020 at the Fatorda Stadium and will kick off at 7:30 PM IST. Have a look at our ATKMB vs OFC Dream11 prediction, ATKMB vs OFC Dream11 team, and other match details.

ATK Mohun Bagan have kicked off their ISL 20-21 season campaign with a strong start. Having won both of the matches, ATK Mohun Bagan are currently ranked second on the ISL points table. The Bengal side is at par with Mumbai City FC with a game in hand as they take on Odisha FC on Thursday.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, have struggled so far this season. They are currently slotted second last on the ISL table, having managed to register only 1 point from their 2 games. Looking for it’s first win of the 2020-21 campaign, Odisha Fc might just spring up a surprise and look to shake up the ISL points table.

Squads for ATKMB vs OFC playing 11

ATK Mohun Bagan squad

Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Singh Thangjam, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh

Odisha FC squad

Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D’Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Marcelo Pereira, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh

ATKMB vs OFC Dream11 team

Goal Keeper- Arindam Bhattacharya

Defenders- Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Steven Taylor, Pritam Kotal,

Midfeilders- Nandhakumar Sekar, Carl McHugh, Marcelo Pereira, Javier Hernández

Forwards- Roy Krishna, Diego Mauricio

ATKMB vs OFC match prediction

ATK Mohun Bagan are likely to continue their winning run against a struggling Odisha FC side on Thursday. ATK have asserted their dominance in Goa and is likely to net 2+ goals against Odisha. Football fans in India can catch the ATKMB vs OFC live broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also access ATKMB vs OFC live stream on Hotstar and Jio Tv.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 3-0 Odisha FC

Note: The ATKMB vs OFC Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The ATKMB vs OFC playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 percent result in your game.

