ATKMB Vs SCEB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

A Kolkata Derby awaits us as ATK Mohun Bagan square off against SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League on Friday. The match is slated to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on February 19, with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let’s look at the ATKMB vs SCEB Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this encounter.

MATCH 1️⃣8️⃣ 🔴🟡



We'll carry your love, prayers & blessings to the Fatorda Stadium tonight in pursuit of our 1st #KolkataDerby win in the #ISL!



ফতোর্দার রণক্ষেত্রে আজ আমরা নামব লাল-হলুদ নিশান ওড়ানোর লক্ষ্য নিয়ে। #ATKMBSCEB – ম্যাচ শুরু সন্ধ্যে ৭.৩০টায়।#JoyEastBengal pic.twitter.com/jPOBvNe170 — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) February 19, 2021

ATKMB vs SCEB live: ATKMB vs SCEB Dream11 match preview

ATK Mohun Bagan have been flying high during the league stages of the Indian Super League campaign and have been able to put across consistent performances throughout the season. Currently at the top of the table, Antonio Lopez's men have managed to register 11 wins, three draws and three losses this season. With 36 points from 16 games, the hosts of this game hold a two-point lead over second-placed Mumbai City FC.

SC East Bengal, on the other hand, are in a contrasting position to their local neighbours in the Indian Super League as they have won only three matches while drawing eight in 17 outings so far. Currently slotted 9th on the ISL standings with 17 points to their name, SC East Bengal are out of contention to qualify for a playoff spot. However, they have improved drastically in the second half of the season and will be aiming to get their revenge against ATK Mohun Bagan in this reverse fixture.

ATKMB vs SCEB Playing 11

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Marcelinho, Roy Krishna

SC East Bengal: Subrata Paul, Danny Fox, Raju Gaikwad, Sarthak Golui, Narayan Das, Jacques Maghoma, Ankit Mukherjee, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Sourav Das, Bright Enobakhare

ATKMB vs SCEB Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Arindam Bhattacharya

Defenders- Danny Fox, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Narayan Das

Midfielders- Carl McHugh, Jacques Maghoma, Manvir Singh, Matti Steinmann,

Strikers- Bright Enobakhare, Roy Krishna

ATKMB vs SCEB Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain - Bright Enobakhare or Manvir Singh

Vice-Captain - Roy Krishna or Jacques Maghoma

ATKMB vs SCEB Match Prediction

Antonio Lopez Habas's men head into the match as favourites and will likely walk away with the win and pocket three points at the end of the 90 minutes

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1 East Bengal

Note: The above ATKMB vs SCEB Dream11 prediction, ATKMB vs SCEB Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ATKMB vs SCEB Dream11 Team and ATKMB vs SCEB Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.