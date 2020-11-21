ATL Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, LaLiga preview

In what promises to be a thrilling game, Atletico Madrid (ATL) host Barcelona (BAR) at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday, November 21. The LaLiga Matchday 10 clash between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm local time (Sunday, 1:30 am IST). Here's a look at the ATL vs BAR Dream11 team, top picks and our ATL vs BAR Dream11 prediction ahead of the game.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona preview: ATL vs BAR match prediction

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid have enjoyed a superb start to the LaLiga this season and remain the only team yet to be beaten in the top flight. Los Rojiblancos are currently in third place in the LaLiga standings with 17 points from seven games and have the best defensive record in LaLiga. However, Atleti's stubborn backline will be put to a stern test when Barcelona visit the Spanish capital on Saturday night.

On the other hand, Ronald Koeman's Barcelona are in a rather unfamiliar eighth place on the LaLiga table with 11 points from seven games. The Dutchman had a bright start to his tenure as Barca boss but the Catalan outfit have managed just one win in their previous five league games. Despite Barcelona's poor form and Atleti's incredible defensive record, our ATL vs BAR match prediction is a 2-1 win for Barcelona.

ATL vs BAR playing 11 (Probable)

Predicted staring line-up for Atletico Madrid - Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Gimenez, Lodi; Llorente, Kondogbia, Koke, Saul; Felix, Correa

- Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Gimenez, Lodi; Llorente, Kondogbia, Koke, Saul; Felix, Correa Predicted starting line-up for Barcelona - Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Pjanic, De Jong; Dembele, Messi, Pedri; Griezmann

ATL vs BAR live: ATL vs BAR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Jan Oblak

Defenders - Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Kieran Trippier

Midfielders - Koke, Frenkie de Jong, Marcus Llorente, Saul Niguez

Forwards - Lionel Messi (C), Antoine Griezmann (VC), Joao Felix

ATL vs BAR live: Top picks

Top Picks for Atletico Madrid - Jan Oblak, Kieran Trippier, Saul Niguez

Top Picks for Barcelona - Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Gerard Pique

Note: The above ATL vs BAR Dream11 prediction, ATL vs BAR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ATL vs BAR Dream11 team and ATL vs BAR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits - FC Barcelona, Joao Felix Instagram