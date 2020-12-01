ATL Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Game Preview

Atletico Madrid will take on defending champions Bayern Munich at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for their upcoming UEFA Champions League fixture. The match is scheduled to be played on December 2, Wednesday, and will kick off at 1:30 AM IST. Here is our ATL vs BAY Dream11 prediction, ATL vs BAY match prediction, and other details of the fixture.

Athletico Madrid was thrashed by the defending champions during their last meeting on October 22. The German champions slotted 4 goals past Jan Oblack as Leon Goretzka, Corentin Tolliso and Kinglsey Coman got on the scoresheet. Diego Simeone will look to seek revenge against Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich side and try to close down the mammoth 7 point gap before heading into the last league fixture of the tournament.

Also Read Is Luis Suarez Playing Tonight Vs Bayern Munich? Atletico Star's COVID-19 Update

Squads for the ATL vs BAY Dream11 team

Atletico Madrid: Ivo Grbic, Jan Oblak, Miguel San Román, José Giménez, Manu Sánchez, Renan Lodi, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Vitolo, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Sime Vrsaljko, Ricard Sánchez Sendra, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Lucas Torreira, Koke, João Félix, Saúl Ñíguez, Ángel Correa, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Héctor Herrera, Álvaro García, Antonio Moya, Juan Sanabria, Luis Suárez, Ivan Saponjic, Diego Costa, Yannick Carrasco, Sergio Camello, German Valera.

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Niklas Süle, Benjamin Pavard, Jérôme Boateng, Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernández, Nianzou Kouassi, David Alaba, Kilian Senkbeil, Chris Richards, Bright Arrey-Mbi, Alexander Lungwitz, Joshua Kimmich, Javi Martínez, Leroy Sané, Douglas Costa, Leon Goretzka, Bouna Sarr, Marc Roca, Corentin Tolisso, Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman, Angelo Stiller, Daniels Ontuzans, Malik Tillman, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Joshua Zirkzee, Jann-Fiete Arp, Leon Dajaku, Armindo Sieb.

Also Read SHA VS RM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Preview

ATL vs BAY playing 11 (predicted)

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak, Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Renan Lodi, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Saul Niguez, Yannick Carrasco, Joao Felix and Angel Correa

Bayern Munich : Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez, Leon Goretzka, Javi Martinez, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski

Also Read Mumbai City Vs East Bengal Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

ATL vs BAY Dream11 team

Goalkeeper – Neuer

Defenders – Hernandez, Alaba, Lodi, Gimenez

Midfielders – Coman, Gnabry, Koke, Muller

Forwards – Felix, Lewandowski

ATL vs BAY match prediction

Bayern Munich has been sailing through in UCL since last season and has carried the same form this year. On the other hand, Atletico Madrid has been inconsistent and will look to get their revenge back on the German outfit. Hansi Flick’s team is expected to breach Atletico's defense while Felix is likely to score for the Spanish side. We predict a 2-1 Bayern Munich win.

Also Read Dubai's Iconic Burj Khalifa Honours Argentine Great Maradona With Dazzling Gesture

Note: The ATL vs BAY Dream11 prediction, top picks and ATL vs BAY Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ATL vs BAY live does not guarantee positive results.