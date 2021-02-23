ATL Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Champions League Preview

Chelsea are set to take a trip to Romania as they square off against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. The first leg of the Round of 16 Champions league clash is set to be played at the Arena Nationala on February 23 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM ( Wednesday, February 24) according to IST. Let's have a look at the ATL vs CHE Dream11 prediction, playing 11 and other match details.

ATL vs CHE live: ATL vs CHE Dream11 match preview

Despite having a fantastic start to their LaLiga campaign, Diego Simeone’s men have faltered in recent outings as they head into their UCL class following an astonishing defeat against Levante. However, the Madrid outfit will be aiming to shrug off their loss and get back to their previous best which saw them end the Champions League group stage by occupying the second spot in Group A with Bayern Munich on top. However, the Argentine manager faces a tough opposition in Chelsea who have been pretty solid defensively in their recent games and will be a tough nut to crack for the Spanish outfit especially given how they are currently playing their home leg at a neutral venue.

On the other hand, currently unbeaten under new manager Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea walk into the game following a 1-1 draw against Southampton in their recent outing. The Blues of London entered the Round of 16 stages after topping Group E with 14 points with Sevilla ending up at the second spot. Despite going unbeaten in their last eight matches, Chelsea's new boss Thomas Tuchel now face a mammoth task at hand and will have to oversee a tough run of fixtures starting with their UCL clash against Atletico Madrid. The German manager will be eager to establish his authority in the match and take advantage of the neutral venue by ensuring his team scores some crucial away goals before hosting the Spanish outfit in the reverse leg.

ATL vs CHE Playing 11

Atletico Madrid - Jan Oblak, Mario Hermoso, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Marcos Llorente, Saul Niguez, Koke, Kondogbia, Renan Lodi, Luis Suarez, Joao Felix

Chelsea - Edouard Mendy, Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Andres Christensen, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ben Chilwell, Timo Werner, Mason Mount, Olivier Giroud

ATL vs CHE Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Edouard Mendy

Defenders- Renan Lodi, Azpilicueta, Stefan Savic, Antonio Rudiger

Midfielders- Callum Hudson-Odoi, Marcos Llorente, Mason Mount, Saul Niguez

Strikers- Luis Suarez, Olivier Giroud

ATL vs CHE Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Luis Suarez or Mason Mount

Vice-Captain- Olivier Giroud or Marcos Llorente

ATL vs CHE Match Prediction

Chelsea will miss the services of veteran defender Thiago Silva as he remains sidelined due to a muscle injury. Atletico Madrid will also be without Jose Gimenez who has been a mainstay in the team's defence. We expect the match to be a thrilling encounter and given the teams' current form, Chelsea are expected to edge out a narrow win on Tuesday.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-2 Chelsea

Note: The above ATL vs CHE Dream11 prediction, ATL vs CHE Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ATL vs CHE Dream11 Team and ATL vs CHE Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.