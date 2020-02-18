ATL Vs LIV Dream11 Champions League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Team News

Defending champions Liverpool will travel to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for their Champions League Round of 16 clash against Atletico Madrid. Liverpool lifted the Champions League 2018-19 trophy in Madrid after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the finals. Jurgen Klopp has never lost a two-legged continental tie for the Reds. Liverpool are in great form this season as they have not lost a single game in the Premier League season so far.

As for Atletico Madrid, they have been struggling throughout the season in the Spanish top-tier league. Diego Simeone's side are on the fourth spot of the LaLiga table and are trailing by 13 points behind table-toppers Real Madrid. Atletico Madrid have just won once in their last five LaLiga games. However, if Diego Simeone plays his cards right, they can bag the home leg against Liverpool and hope to make it to the Champions League quarter-final stage.

The match is scheduled on February 18, 2020 (February 19, 1:30 AM IST) at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. Read more for ATL vs LIV Dream11 predictions and ATL vs LIV Dream11 full squad

ATL vs LIV Dream11 Predictions

ATL vs LIV Dream11 Team (Full Squad)

ATL vs LIV Dream11: Atletico Madrid full squad

Antonio Adán, Jan Oblak, Alex Dos Santos, José Giménez, Santiago Arias, Renan Lodi, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Vitolo, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Sime Vrsaljko, Rodrigo Riquelme, Manu Sánchez, Ricard Sánchez Sendra, Thomas, Koke, João Félix, Saúl Ñíguez, Ángel Correa, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Héctor Herrera, Antonio Moya, Óscar Clemente, Álvaro Morata, Ivan Saponjic, Diego Costa, Yannick Carrasco, Sergio Camello, Darío Poveda, German Valera

ATL vs LIV Dream11: Liverpool full squad

Vitezslav Jaros, Alisson, Adrián, Andy Lonergan, Caoimhin Kelleher, Ben Winterbottom, Nathaniel Clyne, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Joël Matip, Curtis Jones, Ki-Jana Hoever, Tony Gallacher, Thomas Clayton, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Yasser Larouci, Sepp van den Berg, Neco Williams, Morgan Boyes, Billy Koumetio, James Norris, Jake Cain, Liam Millar, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri, Adam Lewis, Harvey Elliott, Pedro Chirivella, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Luis Longstaff, Leighton Clarkson, Joseph Hardy, Sadio Mané, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Jack Bearne, Layton Stewart, Thomas Hill

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.