ATL Vs RS Dream11: Atletico Madrid Vs Real Sociedad Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Atletico Madrid are all set to face Real Sociedad in their next LaLiga fixture as they look to go one step further in securing an 11th LaLiga title. Meanwhile, the stakes are high for Real Sociedad as well since they look to finish in the Europa League places. With the stakes so high for both teams, fans can expect a cliffhanger contest.

The game will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid with kick-off scheduled for 10:00 PM local time on Wednesday, May 12 (Thursday, May 13 at 1:30 AM IST). Here is a look at the ATL vs RS Dream11 prediction, ATL vs RS Dream11 top picks and our ATL vs RS Dream11 team.

ATL vs RS preview

Atletico Madrid have had an incredible season so far as they currently lead the LaLiga standings by a point from second-placed Barcelona and with a game in hand. Diego Simeone's side earned a vital 0-0 draw in their last LaLiga game against Barcelona and are favourites to win the league. However, Atletico cannot afford to drop any points as Real Madrid are just two points behind, having played the same number of games.

On the other hand, Real Sociedad have had a decent season so far as well. Imanol Alguacil's side are currently fifth in the LaLiga standings with 56 points and are crucially four points clear of seventh place Villarreal. With just three games remaining in the season, Real Sociedad can seal Europa League football for next season with two wins.

ATL vs RS predicted starting line-ups

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic, Kieran Trippier; Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Saul, Marcos Llorente; Luis Suarez, Angel Correa

Real Sociedad: Alex Remiro; Nacho Monreal, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel; David Silva, Ander Guevara, Jon Guridi, Cristian Portu; Mikel Oyarzabal, Alexander Isak

ATL vs RS top picks

Atletico Madrid: Luis Suarez, Marcos Llorente, Yannick Carrasco

Real Sociedad: Mikel Oyarzabal

ATL vs RS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak

Defenders: Robin Le Normand, Stefan Savic, Andoni Gorosabel, Kieran Trippier, Nacho Monreal

Midfielders: Marcos Llorente, Yannick Carrasco, Koke

Forwards: Luis Suarez, Mikel Oyarzabal

ATL vs RS Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Atletico Madrid will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above ATL vs RS Dream11 prediction, ATL vs RS match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ATL vs RS Dream11 team and ATL vs RS Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.