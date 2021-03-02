Atlas Vs Atletico San Luis Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Liga MX Live

Atlas are set to square off against Atletico San Luis on Matchday 9 of the ongoing Liga MX Guard1anes Clausura on Wednesday. The Mexican league clash is set to be played on March 3 at Estadio Jalisco, Guadalajara, with the kickoff scheduled for 4:30 AM according to IST. Let's have a look a the Atlas vs Atletico San Luis live stream, prediction, and other details of this clash.

Atlas have been going through an excellent patch in their recent outings as the hosts will walk into the game following a five-match unbeaten run. After tasting three straight defeats, Atlas have bounced back in drastic fashion with their latest outing ending in an 0-0 stalemate draw against Toluca on February 28. Currently slotted 15th on Liga MX Table, the hosts will be brimming with confidence and will aim to continue on their current run and pocket three crucial points on Wednesday.

Atletico San Luis on the other hand walk into this game as the eighth-ranked team on the Liga MX table. They have recorded three wins, two draws while playing out three losses in eight games so far this season and sit with 11 points against their name. Walking into the game banking on a four-match unbeaten run, Atletico San Luis saw their last Liga MX outing end in a 2-2 draw against Tigres. Just like their opponents, Pedro Gracia's men will be aiming to convert their draws into wins and look to walk away with the win against Atlas.

Where to watch Atlas vs Atletico San Luis live in India?

There will be no live telecast or broadcast of the game in India. In the UK, the Atlas vs Atletico San Luis live stream will be available on bet365. In the USA, the game will stream on the TUDN App. However, live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Atlas vs Atletico San Luis Prediction

Both the teams are coming off some great performances and will be desperate to get a positive result and pocket three points on Thursday. Atlas have been defensively solid conceding the third least amount of goal this season but also faces problems in front of the goal being their second-lowest goal-scoring team this year. Atletico San Luis on the other hand have found the back of the next 13 times this season and look likely to score more and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes in this fixture.

Prediction: Atlas 1-3 Atletico San Luis

