Atlas Vs Monarcas Live Streaming Details, Liga BBVA MX Points Table And Match Preview

Atlas take on bottom-placed side Monarcas on Matchday 5 of the Liga BBVA MX. It is the Mexican Premier division. A win for Atlas would push them closer to the top of the table. Meanwhile, a win for Monarcas would probably pull them off the bottom of the table. Monarcas’ poor form away from home means that Atlas enter the game as favourites and would look to take home all three points in front of a bumper home crowd.

Atlas vs Monarcas preview:

Atlas have been alternating between wins and defeats in their past four games in the Liga BBVA MX. Their last home game saw them defeat Tijuana with a 2-1 scoreline. While on the road, they were on the losing end against Tigres. The hosts are yet to hit the ground running in their season. With two wins and two losses, the Atlas are currently sitting ninth on the Liga BBVA MX points table.

Monarcas Morelia have been performing poorly right from the beginning of the Clausura. Miserably, they are one among the only two teams that are yet to win a game this season. They are rightly trapped at the bottom of the Liga BBVA MX points table. In comparison, Atlas have been recording consecutive wins in their previous two games.

Liga BBVA MX points table

Después de realizados los encuentros pendientes de la #Jornada1; así es como quedan los 18 clubes después de 4 fechas.



¿Quieres conocer la Tabla completa? ➡️➡️➡️ https://t.co/ddKFg5eq6R#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #SienteTuLiga pic.twitter.com/V7PB4YaMrM — LIGA BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) February 6, 2020

Atlas vs Monarcas Predicted XIs

Atlas expected starting XI: Camilo Vargas; Ismael Govea, German Conti, Hugo Nervo, Angel Marquez; Lorenzo Reyes; Edson Rivera, Luciano Acosta, Ulises Cardona, Jesus Isijara; Ignacio Jeraldino.

Camilo Vargas; Ismael Govea, German Conti, Hugo Nervo, Angel Marquez; Lorenzo Reyes; Edson Rivera, Luciano Acosta, Ulises Cardona, Jesus Isijara; Ignacio Jeraldino. Monarcas expected starting XI: Sebastian Sosa; Jose Joaquin Martinez, Carlos Vargas, Sebastian Vegas, Efrain Velarde; Aldo Rocha, Rodrigo Millar; Luis Angel Mendoza, Jorge Valdivia, Martin Rodriguez; Miguel Angel Sansores.

Atlas vs Monarcas last five head to head meetings

27 Jul 2019: Monarcas vs Atlas 0-1

2 Feb 2019: Monarcas vs Atlas 1-2

18 Aug 2018: Atlas vs Monarcas 0-1

3 Mar 2018: Monarcas vs Atlas 2-1

18 Oct 2017: Atlas vs Monarcas 0-1

Atlas vs Monarcas Liga BBVA MX match details

Where: Jalisco Stadium, Guadalajara

Jalisco Stadium, Guadalajara When: Thursday, February 6, 2020

Thursday, February 6, 2020 Time: 10:15 pm Eastern Time

Atlas vs Monarcas live streaming

One can watch Liga BBVA MX games on US television, the games are spread across many networks: Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, regional FOX Sports networks, ESPN Deportes and Galavision.

