Atletico Fans Vent Frustration At Courtois' UCL Win, Remove Plaque From 'walk Of Legends'

Following Real Madrid's record-extending 14th UEFA Champions League win against Premier League giants Liverpool on Sunday, some Atletico Madrid fans vented out their frustrations by removing man of the match Thibaut Courtois' plaque from the walk of legends at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Belgian goalkeeper, who is one of the only few players who has his name on the Rojiblancos' walk of legends, was in outstanding form in the UCL final as he made some stunning saves to keep a clean sheet in Los Blancos' 1-0 win over the Reds.

Atletico fans remove Courtois' plaque at Wanda Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid fans released their frustrations at Thibaut Courtois after the Belgian goalkeeper said in the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final that he was now on the good side of history. The 30-year-old was referencing Atletico's disappointing 4-1 loss against their neighbours in the 2013/14 UCL final in Lisbon.

🚨| Thibaut Courtois’ plaque has been removed from the Wanda Metropolitano after his MOTM performance for Real Madrid in the UCL final.



Atlético president Enrique Cerezo said earlier Monday: “If you want to remove Courtois’ plaque, go with an axe and shovel and remove it.” pic.twitter.com/Gxx6H1pmOo — Blancos Central (@BlancosCentral) May 31, 2022

Amid rumours that some of the Atletico fans were keen on removing Courtois' plaque, club president Enrique Cerezo responded to their desires by telling Spain’s COPE radio, "If you want to remove Courtois’ plaque, go with an axe and shovel and remove it." The Belgian has a plaque in the walk of legends at the Wanda Metropolitano as he has made 100 or more appearances in the red and white shirt.

Thibaut Courtois delivers man of the match performance in UCL final

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti told Thibaut Courtois that he would take him to the Champions League final, then he would have to win it.

The goalkeeper did just that, with amazing save after amazing save to help the Spanish club win its record-extending 14th European title on Saturday.

There was a spectacular touch with his fingertips to push the ball onto the post. Then a difficult block with his left leg to close a gap. And a superb close-range deflection with his right arm to avoid what appeared to be a sure goal.

With nine saves in total, Courtois was crucial as Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 in suburban Paris, securing his first Champions League trophy.

“Nobody was going to take my desire to win the Champions League away from me today,” said Courtois, who was named man of the match. “I was going to do whatever it would take to win it.”

(Inputs from AP)