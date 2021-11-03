Atletico Madrid Boss Simeone Suggests He May Once Again Avoid Handshake With Jurgen Klopp

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has subtly suggested that he is likely to once again avoid a post-match handshake with Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp when his side travels to Anfield on Wednesday night. The Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid match is scheduled to commence live at 1.30 a.m. IST on November 4.

The handshake snub became a topic of discussion after Simeone ran down the tunnel instead of shaking Klopp's hand after the Champions League clash between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool in Spain.

The handshake gesture is common in football as coaches usually shake their counterparts' hand irrespective of the result. However, this game was also marred by controversy as Antoine Griezmann was sent off, much to the annoyance of the Atletico Madrid manager. The match ended 3-2 with Mohamed Salah scoring the winning penalty for the Reds.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Simeone explains handshake snub

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Diego Simeone explained why he did not shake hands with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

"I don't like the greeting after the match because they are the emotions of two sides in different emotional minds," he said. "I know in the UK it is a custom but I don't share it and I don't like the falseness it may include."

Jurgen Klopp has no issue with Diego Simeone's handshake snub

Despite the heated tensions on the touchline, Jurgen Klopp revealed that he has the utmost respect for his Argentine counterpart irrespective of whether they shake hands after the match.

The German manager said, "I respect a lot what he's doing. Absolutely exceptional against a lot of strong sides year after year, really impressive. If I'd known he didn't do it, I wouldn't have gone for it. I expect we will shake hands before the game tomorrow."

