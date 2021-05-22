Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone Says The Team Can Give Its Life To Win LaLiga Title

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has recently said that his players will give their lives in order to be crowned LaLiga champions. The title race has gone down to the wire this season and the winners are set to be determined later on Saturday. Atletico Madrid will take on Real Valladolid in their last game of this season and they are currently two points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid. If the 'Los Colchoneros' manage to win this match, then they will secure the LaLiga title.

'We find ourselves fighting for the title': Diego Simeone

"It is a final where two teams fight for different goals. Both are going to give their lives to achieve those goals. As we have been throughout the season, we will be immersed in solving our game. We will try to take it to where we can harm them," Goal.com quoted Simeone as saying.

"It has been a very long season in which we have all gone through many situations. This is LaLiga, and we find ourselves fighting for the title," he added.

Which team from Madrid will have the last laugh?

After nailbiting victories for both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid over the weekend, it proves to be an enthralling finish in the LaLiga season as Diego Simeone's men head into the final day of the season with just a two-point lead over their local rivals. Atletico will travel to Valladolid while Real Madrid will host Villarreal in their respective final games.

LaLiga 2020/21 season: It all goes right down to the wire

The 2020-21 LaLiga title race will go to the final day of the season as Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid battle it out. Ronald Koeman's Barcelona are now out of contention to win the league title. Since the advent of the 38 game season in the 1980s, this will be the 11th time that LaLiga has gone to the final day with all to play for.

Atletico Madrid are currently at the top of the LaLiga table, two points ahead of Real Madrid in second. The Rojiblancos will be crowned LaLiga champions 2020-21 if they win their final league game against Real Valladolid on Saturday. A draw or a loss for Atletico Madrid will tilt the league race in favor of Real Madrid, who will need nothing short of a win to pip their city rivals for the prize.

