Atletico Madrid earn 3rd straight win after rallying from 2-goal deficit to beat Cadiz

Atletico Madrid rallied from a two-goal deficit to win its third straight game and move into the Champions League spots in the Spanish league.

With a brace from Ángel Correa and a goal by Nahuel Molina, Atletico went from 2-1 down at halftime to beating Cadiz 3-2 on Sunday at the Metropolitano Stadium.

The victory moved Diego Simeone’s team to fourth place behind Girona, Barcelona and leader Real Madrid. Atletico has a game in hand and was coming off wins at Osasuna and against Madrid in the first city derby of the season.

“The team had the tranquility to find the way to victory,” Simeone said. “The guys have been showing great effort, and today’s comeback makes me happy because it wasn’t easy after conceding those two goals.”

Cadiz, winless in three matches and sitting in 12th place, got off to a fast start with Lucas Pires scoring in the 12th and Roger Martí in the 27th. Atletico pulled closer with Correa’s goal in the 32nd, and Nahuel Molina equalized for the hosts early in the second half before Correa got the winner from inside the area in the 66th.

Atletico has won 12 straight home matches at home in the league going back to last season, and it has not lost in 16 consecutive home matches against Cadiz, with 15 wins and a draw. Cadiz remains winless in its last nine away league matches, since a 2-0 win at Real Betis in April.