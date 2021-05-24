Atletico Madrid Fan Death: How Did The 14-year-old Fan Die While Celebrating LaLiga Title?

Atletico Madrid’s LaLiga title win has been marred after a 14-year-old boy died in a tragic accident while celebrating. He was among the thousands of Atlético fans who were out on the streets of Madrid to celebrate the team's first league title since 2014. However, the young boy passed away on Saturday after hitting his head on a wall while hanging out of a moving van. Here is more on the Atletico Madrid fan death story and the incident marring the Atletico Madrid LaLiga champions moment -

Just hours after their stunning LaLiga triumph, Atletico Madrid released a statement, confirming that a young supporter tragically passed away during the title celebrations. The 14-year-old boy was travelling with his family and friends when he hit his head on a wall of an underground parking lot while hanging out of a moving van. He is believed to have suffered a brain injury and then went into cardiac arrest, which answers the how did Atletico Madrid fan die query.

Emergency services workers attempted to resuscitate the teen but to no avail. At the time of the accident, the Atletico Madrid celebrations saw more than 2,000 Atletico supporters going bonkers over their side's 11th league title win around Neptune Fountain. Atletico traditionally celebrated victories in the monument but authorities had banned all public gatherings due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Atletico Madrid LaLiga champions: Diego Simeone's side crowned champions of Spain for the first time since 2014

Following a drama-filled final day of the 2020-21 LaLiga season, Atletico Madrid were eventually crowned champions for the first time since 2014. Needing to better city rivals, Real Madrid's result, Atletico won 2-1 away at Real Valladolid while Real won 2-1 at home to Europa League finalists Villarreal. The Rojiblancos finished two points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.

It wasn't all plain sailing for Diego Simeone's side, conceding early to Valladolid. But almost at the same time, Real conceded a shock goal to Villarreal's Yeremi Pino. In a dramatic second half, Angel Correa drew Atletico level while Real thought they had also drawn level through Karim Benzema's header but the goal was eventually ruled out through the video assistant referee for offside.

Luis Suarez then capitalized on some sloppy build-up to seal the win for Atletico, and ensure the LaLiga title was heading to the red and white side of the Spanish capital. The 34-year-old Uruguayan striker, who scored 21 goals during the season and possibly the club's most important ones, was in tears at the full-time whistle.

Why did Barcelona sell Luis Suarez? Atletico star opens up on acrimonious split with Catalans

With Barcelona in mounting debt and coming off a season without a title during the 2019-20 season, the Catalans informed Suarez — their third all-time leading scorer — that he needed to find a home away from the Camp Nou. After a move to Italy fell through, Barcelona opted to sell the forward on the cheap to Atletico to shed his salary. The €6 million transfer fee with add-ons was a ridiculously small sum for a player who had netted 21 goals for Barcelona in the previous season.

While speaking to reporters after winning the LaLiga title in his debut season with Atletico, he also shed light on the 'Why did Barcelona sell Luis Suarez' query, "Barcelona didn’t value me and Atletico opened their doors for me. I will always be grateful to this club for trusting in me. I’m sure (Lionel) Messi is happy for me as a friend."

Image Credits - Atletico Twitter