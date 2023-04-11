Atlético Madrid On Fire & Looking To Finish Above Real Madrid For 4th Time In Six Seasons

Rayo Vallecano were the latest team to find out just how well Atlético de Madrid are playing right now, as Diego Simeone’s side won 2-1 at Vallecas on Sunday courtesy of first-half goals from Nahuel Molina and Mario Hermoso. Los Colchoneros have now gone 12 matches undefeated in LaLiga Santander, the longest unbeaten run in the competition, and they’ve won nine of those 12 matches, including each of the past five.

The response from Atlético de Madrid has been incredible after what was a frustrating first half of the season. They even spent the World Cup break outside of the top four and there were doubts over whether they’d manage to qualify for the Champions League, but Atleti have bounced back and strung together a run of results that has them in third place.

They’re currently 10 points clear of fifth place and almost certain to qualify for the Champions League for the 11th season in a row. But, Atleti aren’t looking over their shoulders. Instead, they’re focused on moving further up the table, as they’re now just two points behind city rivals Real Madrid.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, captain Koke analysed the season’s run-in by stating: “Our primary objective is to qualify for the Champions League because that is what the club demands of us, and it’s what we have been able to do for many years now. But, we should set our sights even higher. We know that FC Barcelona are very difficult to catch because they are a long way ahead of us, but why not try to finish second? We’re on a good run, we’ve only got one game per week and, with the players we have at this level, I think we can compete and try to finish second.”

Atlético de Madrid’s decade in the top three

Since Diego Simeone took over at the club midway through the 2011/12 season, Atleti have always competed near the top of the LaLiga Santander table. Across the Argentine’s 10 complete league campaigns, Atleti have finished inside the top three every single time, an incredible achievement considering their average league position over the previous decade was eighth.

Not only haveAtleti been consistent top three finishers, but they’ve won the LaLiga Santander title twice (2013/14 and 2020/21) and finished inside the top two on two other occasions (2017/18 and 2018/19).

Over the past five campaigns, Simeone’s squad have finished ahead of Real Madrid on three occasions and now aspire to climb ahead of Los Blancos for the fourth time in six seasons. Even though the top three, and not just the top two, are set to qualify for next season’s Spanish Super Cup, there is still extra value and prestige for Atlético de Madrid in finishing as runners-up rather than third.

Building for a 2023/24 title challenge

As well as trying to chase down Real Madrid over the final 10 rounds of this season, Atlético de Madrid want to keep up their good form so that they can lay the foundations for another title challenge in 2023/24.

Simeone has constructed a winning unit by returning to the 3-5-2 formation that led the red and white outfit to the LaLiga Santander title in 2020/21. There are a few key differences, such as Sunday night goalscorer and World Cup winner Nahuel Molina occupying the right-wing-back role or the presence of Antoine Griezmann as the link between attack and midfield. But, this is largely the same line-up that has already lifted the most important trophy in Spanish football and they want to continue growing.

This is an Atleti team that is fun to watch in attack, having scored 13 goals over their current five-match winning run and having done so with eight different goalscorers. Meanwhile, they have been solid at the back, conceding just five total goals over their 12-match unbeaten run. Jan Oblak is back to his best, while he is being well protected by the trio of José María Giménez, Mario Hermoso, and Stefan Savić.

Fans of Los Colchoneros are enjoying watching this team compete right now, and they’re excited by the possibility of catching and overtaking Real Madrid, who are now just two points away.