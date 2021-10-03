Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona: Did Luis Suarez Mock Ex-boss Koeman During Goal Celebration?

Atletico Madrid star, Luis Suarez scored the second goal for the team during their 2-0 win over Barcelona in the La Liga 2021-22 season on October 3. After scoring the goal in the 44th minute of the game, Suarez while celebrating the goal, made a phone call gesture through his hands which is being considered as a statement for his ex-boss and Barca coach Ronald Koeman. Earlier in 2020, Suarez was informed by the Barca boss that he was not in Camp Nou’s future plans. However, after winning the match on Sunday, Suarez was quoted saying that the celebration was dedicated to his family and friends.

It's this man again.

And again.

And again. pic.twitter.com/oKn1Prx9Df — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) October 2, 2021

During the post-match interview, while speaking about Atletico's win, Suarez said, “I am happy for the win, that's what we wanted. It's always a pleasure to win, especially in front of the fans. I am happy with the situation scoring the goal tonight. I feel a hundred percent Atletico right now, of course”. Citing that he had a great time while playing for Barcelona, Suarez added, he knew he wasn’t going to celebrate his goal too aggressively, with the club going through some tough situation recently. As reported by Mirror, while talking about the phone call gesture, Suarez added that he did it to let his friends know that he still uses the same phone number. Denying the claims for the gesture was for Koeman, he added that it was a joke that he prepared for his children.

Luis Suarez's celebration-

Luis Suarez did this after scoring against Barcelona. 👀



It was Koeman who called Suarez to tell him he was finished at Barca this summer... pic.twitter.com/oPEyBMROD9 — Don Robbie (@ItsDonRobbie) October 2, 2021

Luis Suarez played for Barcelona from 2014 to 2020.

On the match front, Thomas Lemar opened the scoresheet in the game, by scoring the opening goal Atletico Madrid in the 23rd minute, whereas, Suarez added to their score just before half-time in the match. The 34-year-old made his professional debut for Uruguayan football club Nacional in 2005, and played for FC Groningen, Ajax, and Liverpool, before joining Barcelona in 2014. He moved from Barcelona to Atletico in 2020, after scoring 195 goals in 283 appearances for his time with the Camp Nou side from 2014-2020. Since, joining Atletico, he has scored 25 goals for the team, while appearing on 47 occasions. In International football, Suarez is the highest goal-scorer for Uruguay, with 62 goals to his name in 122 appearances.

(Image: AP)