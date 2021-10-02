Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona: How To Watch La Liga 2021 LIVE In India, UK And US?

A clash of the Spanish giants is set to take place on Saturday night as La Liga champions Atletico Madrid take on a struggling Barcelona. The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 3 at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. Both teams have a lot to fight for as they try and recover lost ground on Real Madrid who sits three points clear of Atletico and five clear of Barcelona.

Atletico has not had the best start to the 2021/22 La Liga season and while be hoping to make it better with a win against title rivals Barcelona who are in a bad run of form at the moment. While Atletico has only lost a game so far, what is worrying is the close calls that they have had like with AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League Group Stage match where they needed two late goals to seal the win after trailing for almost 85 minutes into the match.

Barcelona had a decent start to the season after they first lost Lionel Messi with two wins and a draw but after that, it all went downhill for the Blaugrana as they have won only one game in their last five, they have drawn two and lost two. The two losses have been thrashings, first by Bayern Munich who beat them 3-0 followed by another 3-0 loss to Benfica, both coming in the UEFA Champions League Group Stage. They will go all out in an attempt to grab a win against Atletico to try and turn around their season.

How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga Match Live in India?

Football fans in India who want to watch LaLiga matches can tune in to MTV or VH1 on their television sets. The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 3 at 12:30 AM IST at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

How to Live Stream Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga Match in India?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match can be live-streamed on the Voot Select app or website. The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 3 at 12:30 AM IST at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

How to Watch the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga Match in the US?

For football fans in the US who want to catch the action in the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match can tune in to the ESPN network. While the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match will not be broadcast on TV they can live stream it on ESPN+. The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match is scheduled to kick off at 3 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Saturday, October 2 at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

How to Watch the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga Match in the UK?

The football fans who want to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match in the UK can tune in to Sky Sports Network. The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event and can also be live-streamed online on SkyGo. The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match is scheduled for 7:45 PM British Standard Time (BST) on Saturday, October 2 at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

