Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

Chelsea will lock horns with Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League clash on Tuesday, February 23. The 'home' fixture for the Rojiblancos will be played at the National Arena in Romania, with the game scheduled to kick off at 10:00 PM local time (Wednesday, February 24 at 1:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the highly-anticipated clash.

Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea preview

Atletico Madrid are still at the summit of the LaLiga table despite their recent blip in form. Diego Simeone's men will enter their UCL last 16 game on the back of a shock 2-0 home defeat against Levante. The Rojiblancos have managed just one win from their last four league matches. The Madrid giants were not at their best in the group stages of this season's Champions League, winning just two of their six Group A fixtures, but a total of nine points was enough to see them advance to the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are yet to lose a game under new boss Thomas Tuchel, who has won five and drawn two since taking over from Frank Lampard. The Blues progressed to the last 16 of the Champions League by finishing top of Group E, having picked up 14 points from their six games against Sevilla, Krasnodar and Rennes. However, Chelsea will enter Tuesday's crunch game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Southampton in the league.

Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea team news, injuries and suspensions

For Atletico Madrid, Jose Gimenez is ruled out of the clash. Yannick Carrasco is also out with a muscular issue, while Sime Vrsaljko also misses out. Luis Suarez and Joao Felix are expected to start up front.

For Chelsea, veteran centre-back Thiago Silva will miss out due to a muscular injury. Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic have travelled with the squad despite recent injury woes.

Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea prediction

These two teams have had some intriguing battles over the years. Both teams have also been in decent league form. Our prediction for the game is a 1-1 draw.

UCL live: Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea live in India?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD (Wednesday, 1:30 AM IST). The Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Chelsea, Atletico Madrid Instagram