Atletico Madrid Vs Man City Live Streaming: How To Watch UCL Match In India, US & UK?

After a 1-0 win at the Etihad Stadium, Premier League giants Manchester City will now travel to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday night to face Atletico Madrid for the second UEFA Champions League leg. The game will commence live at 12:30 AM IST on April 14.

In the first leg, Belgian star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne was the only player who found the back of the net, giving the Citizens a 1-0 lead against their La Liga opponents when they face them in Spain. With the tie tightly poised at 1-0, the second leg promises to be an entertaining and nail-biting game. Here is a look at how to watch UEFA Champions League live in India, the UK and the US, and the Atletico Madrid vs Man City live streaming details.

Atletico Madrid vs Man City live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Atletico Madrid vs Man City live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, in order to follow the live updates and scores of the matches, fans can track the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League and the two teams in contention.

5️⃣ of our very best strikes on Spanish soil! 💥🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/gr0NA2Nz7y — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 13, 2022

How to watch UEFA Champions League live in the US?

US football fans wondering how to watch the UEFA Champions League live can tune in to CBS. As for the Atletico Madrid vs Man City live streaming, fans can tune in to the Paramount+ app or website. The match is scheduled to kick-off live at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 13.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Man City live in the UK?

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches live in the UK can tune in to the BT Sports network. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to BT Sports online. The match is scheduled to kick-off live at 9:00 PM BST on Wednesday, April 13.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City team news

Atletico Madrid predicted starting line-up: Jan Oblak; Stefan Savic, Felipe, Reinildo Mandava; Marcos Llorente, Rodrigo De Paul, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Koke, Yannick Carrasco; Antoine Griezmann, Joao Felix

Injuries: Hector Herrera, Jose Gimenez

Manchester City predicted starting line-up: Ederson Moraes; Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling

Injuries: Ruben Dias, Cole Palmer