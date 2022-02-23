Atletico Madrid Vs Man United Live Stream: How To Watch UCL Match In India, UK And US?

Leg 1 of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 will see Manchester United take a trip to Madrid to lock horns against Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Thursday, February 24, 1:30 AM IST.

After facing a loss in their first group game of the Champions League, Manchester United have gone unbeaten in their last five while Atletico Madrid won two, drew one and lost three yet professed to the next stage. In terms of head-to-head Atletico Madrid and Manchester United last played each other in the second round of the 1991/92 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, with Atletico Madrid progressing with an aggregate score of 4-1. Here is where you can find the Atletico Madrid vs Man United live stream, team news and possible starting line-ups.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Team News

In terms of team news, for Atletico Madrid, Koke, Daniel Wass and Matheus Cunha have been ruled out of the clash while Yannick Carrasco can't take the field having been suspended for this encounter.

As for Manchester United, Edinson Cavani and Eric Bailly remain doubtful for the clash while third-choice keeper Tom Heaton too is unavailable.

Atletico Madrid vs Man United Possible starting line-ups

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI: Oblak; Savic, Felipe, Reinildo; Vrsaljko, Llorente, Herrera, Kondogbia, Lodi; Correa, Felix

Man United Predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fernandes, McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Ronaldo, Sancho

Atletico Madrid vs Man United LIVE Stream details

Fans wondering how to watch the UCL clash between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United live in India can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Atletico Madrid vs Man United match can also be watched using the live stream on the SonyLIV app and on JioTV. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams as well as that of the competition.

Fans in the United States can live stream the game on CBS and Paramount+ while those in the UK can watch the game live on the BT Sport 2 and additionally on the BT Sports app and BTSports.com.

Venue: Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Date: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Time: 1:30 am IST

Image: AP