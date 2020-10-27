Atletico Madrid Vs RB Salzburg Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

The Champions League has been a distant dream for Atletico Madrid since their re-emergence under Diego Simeone. Los Rojiblancos, in their quest to clinch the title this season, began their campaign against Bayern Munich but suffered a 4-0 defeat on Matchday 1. After the humiliating defeat in their Champions League opener, Diego Simeone's men will look to mend ways when they come up against RB Salzburg on Tuesday.

Also Read | Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayern live stream, prediction, team news, Champions League live

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs RB Salzburg live? Atletico Madrid vs RB Salzburg live stream info

The Champions League live telecast will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. The Atletico Madrid vs RB Salzburg live stream will be available on the SonyLIV App. Champions League live scores will be updated on the official social media pages of the two teams.

Venue: Wanda Metropolitano

Date: Tuesday (Wednesday IST), October 27, 2020

Time: 1.30 am IST

Atletico Madrid vs RB Salzburg prediction and preview

Atletico Madrid arrive into the game with a victory in their most recent game against Real Betis. Marcos Llorente and Luis Suarez struck one goal each to bag three points in LaLiga. With the game against RB Salzburg around the corner, Simeone's men will be looking to dust off the criticism following their humiliating defeat against defending European champions Bayern Munich.

Similarly, RB Salzburg bagged a comfortable 2-0 victory against Austria Wein in the Austrian Bundesliga this past weekend. However, the Austrian upstarts were held to a 2-2 draw in their Champions League opener against Lokomotiv Moscow. RB Salzburg went on to concede late in the game after grabbing a 2-1 lead initially.

Also Read | Vinicius Jr scores fastest Champions League goal in 14 seconds amid Real Madrid defeat

Atletico Madrid vs RB Salzburg team news

Simeone has some injury concerns as his side host RB Salzburg at the Wanda Metropolitano. Striker Diego Costa will not be available for the game after sustaining a hamstring injury. Saul Niguez and Sime Vrsaljko are also not included in the matchday squad for the home clash.

Jesse Marsch has some relief with most of his players fit and ready for the tie. The manager will miss the services of Antoine Bernede courtesy of a shin injury. The player is expected to return to the pitch only in January. Moreover, Youba Diarra is also recovering from a ligament injury and is set to stay on the sidelines for the remainder of the season.

Also Read | Barcelona teenager Pedri Gonzalez had to take TAXI after scoring in Champions League win

Atletico Madrid vs RB Salzburg prediction

Atletico Madrid start off as the favourites to win their first Champions League home tie against RB Salzburg.

Also Read | Bayern routs Atlético 4-0 to start Champions League defense

Image courtesy: Atletico Madrid Twitter