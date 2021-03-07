Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid Live Stream: How To Watch Madrid Derby, Team News, Preview

Table-toppers Atletico Madrid will take on arch-rivals and title contenders Real Madrid in what could prove to be a pivotal clash in the LaLiga title race. The match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday, March 7 and will begin at 8:45 PM IST. Here's a look at how to watch Madrid derby, Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live stream details, team news and our prediction for the same.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid prediction and preview

Atletico are currently at the top of the table, five points clear of third-placed Real Madrid, while Diego Simeone's side still have a game in hand over both Los Blancos and second-placed Barcelona. The Rojiblancos have been excellent in the LaLiga this season, winning 18, drawing four and losing just two of their 24 matches to collect 58 points to put them in command of the title race. They went through a rough patch last month, winning just won of their four games, before bouncing back with a 2-0 win over Villarreal. A win for the hosts on Sunday might well end Real Madrid's hopes of a title, but a draw or a defeat will open the door for both Barcelona and Los Blancos.

Zinedine Zidane's side have struggled during periods of the season and will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad on March 1. But Real Madrid are in good form, winning five of their last six games to pull themselves back into the title race. A win reduces their deficit to just two points, and while Atletico have a game in hand, the victory could prove to be a huge psychological boost for the defending champions. The hosts are favourites, but Los Blancos will fancy their chances especially having drawn the reverse fixture at home.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid team news

The table-toppers will be without the services of central defender Jose Gimenez due to an adductor injury, but the home side should be boosted by the return of Yannick Carrasco. Kieran Trippier is also available after having served his suspension, while Saul Niguez and Joao Felix are expected to feature ahead of Angel Correa and Thomas Lemar. As for Real Madrid, Eden Hazard, Mariano Diaz, Dani Carvajal and Sergio Ramos are all unavailable through injury while Karim Benzema is a doubt for the clash. Federico Valverde, Marcelo and Rodrygo Goes have all returned to training, and are in contention for the contest on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid team news: Predicted line-ups

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Savic, Felipe, Hermoso; Trippier, Llorente, Koke, Saul, Carrasco; Felix, Suarez

Oblak; Savic, Felipe, Hermoso; Trippier, Llorente, Koke, Saul, Carrasco; Felix, Suarez Real Madrid: Courtois; Vazquez, Nacho, Varane, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde; Benzema, Vinicius

How to watch Madrid derby? Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live stream

Unfortunately, the LaLiga telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid will not be available for Indian viewers. However, fans can catch the Madrid derby live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the United States, this fixture can be watched live on BeIN Sports USA.

