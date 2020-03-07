Atletico Madrid Vs Sevilla Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India, LaLiga Match Preview

Arguably the headline fixture of this weekend's LaLiga fixtures, all eyes will be on the Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla live match and the Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla live stream online on Saturday, March 7. Third-placed Sevilla pay a visit to the Wanda Metropolitano as fifth-placed Atletico Madrid look to break into the top four of the LaLiga standings. Here are all the Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla live streaming details, the Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla live match preview and details about the Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla live telecast in India.

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla live match preview and Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla live stream online details

⏳ The Wanda @Metropolitano's hosting a big one tomorrow...



🔥 𝐕 𝐀 𝐌 𝐎 𝐒 𝐀 𝐓 𝐋 𝐄 𝐓 𝐈 🔥



⚽ #AtletiSevillaFC | 🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/os5alos2NU — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 6, 2020

The Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla live match holds considerable significance as the race for the top four spots in the LaLiga standings hots up. Atletico Madrid have conceded just 19 goals in the LaLiga so far, a record second only to league leaders Real Madrid. With the Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla live match being played at the Wanda Metropolitano, Los Rojiblancos will look to continue their stellar defensive record, one that has kept them in the running for the Champions League spots this season.

For Sevilla, just one defeat in their last five league fixtures means that Sevilla will be brimming with confidence heading into the Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla live match. While clinching the LaLiga title may prove to be a tall order, if only for the dominance of Real Madrid and Sevilla, Sevilla will still fancy their chances at the Wanda Metropolitano, considering Atletico Madrid travel to Liverpool for the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16, days later. Interestingly, Atletico Madrid have not lost against Sevilla in the LaLiga at home since January 10. Diego Simeone's side are also unbeaten in their last five league games at home.

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla live stream online details and Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla live telecast in India

The Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla live stream online will be available on LaLiga's official Facebook page. There will be live telecast of the Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla live match in India. The game will kick off on Saturday, March 7, 8:30 PM IST.

