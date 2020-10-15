Atletico San Luis Vs Queretaro Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Liga MX Live

Atletico San Luis will square off against Queretaro FC in Liga MX as they look to move up from the bottom spot in the league with a victory at home. The match will be played on Friday, October 15, 2020. Here are the Atletico San Luis vs Queretaro live stream details, Atletico San Luis vs Queretaro prediction, Liga MX fixtures, and other details of the match.

Also Read | Spain football team boss Enrique confirms Adama Traore doesn't lift weights, fans shocked

Atletico San Luis vs Queretaro live stream

There will be no official Atletico San Luis vs Queretaro live stream and broadcast in India. But the game will be broadcasted on TUDN network in the USA, with the Atletico San Luis vs Queretaro live stream also available on the TUDN app. The game will be available on ESPN Play Norte and ESPN2 Norte in Mexico.

Venue: Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramirez

Atletico San Luis vs Queretaro live stream date: Thursday (Friday, according to IST)

Atletico San Luis vs Queretaro live stream time: 9 pm Mexican time, 10 pm USA time, 7.30 am IST

Also Read | Asian nations ready to ease back into international football

Liga MX live stream and preview

Atletico San Luis occupies the last spot in the table, with eight points in 13 games. They are yet to clinch a victory in the previous four games, suffering defeat on all four occasions. The previous game against Tiger UANL saw Atletico San Luis succumb under pressure, losing out the clash 3-0.

On the other hand, Queretaro sits 15th in the competition with 12 points to their credit. They haven't won a game in the previous five instances, suffering defeat on three occasions, instead. Queretaro were defeated 2-1 by Monterrey on Matchday 13 of the competition.

Also Read | Edinson Cavani almost QUIT football after girlfriend caught COVID-19 before Man Utd move

Liga MX live stream: Atletico San Luis vs Queretaro team news

Atletico San Luis have a list of injuries as they head into the game against Queretaro. Anderson Julio, Dionicio Escalante, Luis Felipe Gallegos, Mauro Quiroga, and Pablo Barrera are set to miss out on the clash due to their respective injury issues. Besides, Diego Pineda and Ramiro Gonzalez are suspended after being sent off in the earlier games. Meanwhile, Queretaro arrives into the game with a fitter squad than their rivals. Ony one player - Alexis Perez - is out injured. Besides, no player will miss the clash due to any sort of suspension.

Also Read | Barcelona's new signing Sergino Dest trolled after football skill blunder; WATCH

Atletico San Luis vs Queretaro prediction

Considering the squad depth and the injury updates, Queretaro start off as the favourites to win the game.

Image courtesy: Atletico de San Luis Twitter