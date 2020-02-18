Atletico Madrid Vs Liverpool: How Both Teams Performed In The Champions League Group Stage

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid will host in-form Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday night in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg. This will be the first time that the Reds will be playing in Madrid since lifting the title last season at the same stadium. Find out how both teams fared in the 2019-20 Champions League group stage ahead of the Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool clash on February 19, 2020.

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool: Diego Simeone reveals 21-man Champions League squad

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool: Los Rojiblancos finished behind Juventus in Group D

Atletico Madrid started their 2019-20 UEFA Champions League adventure with a draw against Juventus followed by a win over Lokomotiv Moscow. They defeated Bayer Leverkusen on Matchday 3 but lost the return fixture against the Germans. Another consecutive loss to Juventus the following week put the Spaniards in a tricky spot. However, they won their final match against Lokomotiv to secure a spot in the Champions League Round of 16 stage.

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp's boys topped Group E by one point

Defending champions Liverpool suffered a shock 0-2 loss to Napoli on Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League. They followed that up with a 4-3 win over Red Bull Salzburg and two back-to-back wins over Genk. They failed to beat Napoli and were held to a 1-1 draw. After that, they defeated Red Bull Salzburg in the final Group Stage fixture by a 2-0 scoreline. At the end of proceedings, Liverpool topped Group E with 13 points.

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool: Defending champions return to Wanda Metropolitano

