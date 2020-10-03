Atletico Madrid Vs Villarreal Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live​​​​​​​

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid will be keen to return to winning ways when they host Unai Emery's Villarreal at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday, October 3. LaLiga live action between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 pm local time (7:30 pm IST). Here's a look at the Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal live stream details, Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal team news and our Atletico Madrid vs Villareal prediction ahead of the clash.

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal prediction and match preview

Atletico Madrid were held to a 0-0 draw against Huesca in their last LaLiga game at the Estadio El Alcoraz. The Rojiblancos got off to a flying start in the domestic campaign after thrashing Granada 6-1 in their first game of the season. Star forward Luis Suarez has become the talk of the town at Simeone's side ever since his switch from Barcelona to Atletico Madrid last week.

Meanwhile, Unai Emery's side are currently in fourth place on the LaLiga table with seven points from four games. The Yellow Submarine suffered a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Barcelona last weekend but managed to register their second win of the season against Alaves earlier this week. Paco Alcacer scored a brace while Gerard Moreno converted from the spot to pick up three points. Our Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal prediction is a 2-2 draw.

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal team news and injuries

For the hosts, centre-back Jose Gimenez is set to miss the clash against Villarreal due to a positive coronavirus test. Right-back Sime Vrsaljko is the only injury concern for Atletico Madrid. Simeone might opt to rotate his squad, with Atleti having played two games in a short period of time.

Villarreal have quite a few defensive concerns ahead of their clash against Atletico Madrid as Alberto Moreno, Alfonso Pedraza and Pervis Estupinan are all ruled out. Midfielder Francis Coquelin is also out injured. Gerard Moreno and Paco Alcacer are expected to partner in attack for the visitors on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal live stream: How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal live in India?

There will be no live telecast of LaLiga live games on Indian television. However, fans can watch the Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal live stream on Facebook on LaLiga's official page (7:30 pm IST). Fans in the UK can watch the LaLiga live game between Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal on LaLigaTV.

Image Credits - Atletico de Madrid, Villarreal Instagram