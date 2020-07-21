ATN Vs BOG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Live

Atalanta will host Bologna in their Matchday 35 clash of Serie A 2019-20 at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia stadium this week. Atalanta are 3rd in the Serie A table with 71 points to their name and have picked up 21 wins in 34 games in the season so far (Draws 8, Losses 5). Atalanta drew 1-1 in their last Serie A clash against Verona. Atalanta have found the net a total of 94 times in the season, which is 20 goals more than the second-highest goal-scoring team in the league, Inter Milan (74).

As for Bologna, they are on 10th in the Serie A standings with 43 points to their name. Bologna have managed to bag 11 wins in the season so far (Draws 10, Losses 13). They lost 5-1 in their last Serie A clash against AC Milan.

The ATN vs BOG live match will commence on Tuesday, July 21 at 11 PM IST. Fans can play the ATN vs BOG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the ATN vs BOG Dream11 prediction, ATN vs BOG match preview and ATN vs BOG Dream11 team.

ATN vs BOG Dream11 team

ATN vs BOG match prediction and top picks

Luis Muriel (Captain) Duvan Zapata (Vice-captain) Josip Ilicic Riccardo Orsolini Musa Barrow Rodrigo Palacio

ATN vs BOG Dream11 prediction: Full squads

ATN vs BOG Dream11 prediction: Atalanta (ATN) squad

Francesco Rossi, Pierluigi Gollini, Marco Sportiello, Bosko Sutalo, David Heidenreich, Caleb Okoli, Lennart Czyborra, Raoul Bellanova, Berat Djimsiti, Rafael Toloi, Jose Luis Palomino, Hans Hateboer, Timothy Castagne, Robin Gosens, Mattia Caldara, Ebrima Colley, Jacopo Da Riva, Amad Diallo Traore, Adrien Tameze, Remo Freuler, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Marten de Roon, Josip Ilicic, Mario Pasalic, Aimone Cali, Alejandro-Gomez, Roberto Piccoli, Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel

ATN vs BOG Dream11 prediction: Bologna (BOG) squad

Angelo da Costa, Marco Molla, Lukasz Skorupski, Mouhamadou Sarr, Stefano Denswil, Gary Medel, Mattia Bani, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ibrahima Mbaye, Danilo, Gabriele Corbo, Mitchell Dijks, Gabriel Boloca, Denis Portanova, Nicolás Domínguez, Nicola Sansone, Ladislav Krejcí, Andrea Poli, Andreas Skov Olsen, Roberto Soriano, Musa Juwara, Mattias Svanberg, Andri Fannar Baldursson, Riccardo Orsolini, Federico Santander, Rodrigo Palacio, Gianmarco Cangiano, Jerdy Schouten, Leonardo Stanzani, Musa Barrow

ATN vs BOG Dream11 prediction: ATN vs BOG playing 11

Atalanta : Pierluigi Gollini, José Palomino, Berat Djimsiti, Remo Freuler, Marten de Roon, Alejandro Gómez, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Mario Pasalic, Hans Hateboer, Duván Zapata, Josip Ilicic

: Pierluigi Gollini, José Palomino, Berat Djimsiti, Remo Freuler, Marten de Roon, Alejandro Gómez, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Mario Pasalic, Hans Hateboer, Duván Zapata, Josip Ilicic Bologna: Lukasz Skorupski, Danilo, Mattia Bani, Stefano Denswil, Ibrahima Mbaye, Roberto Soriano, Jerdy Schouten, Andrea Poli, Rodrigo Palacio, Nicola Sansone, Riccardo Orsolini

ATN vs BOG Dream11 prediction

Our ATN vs BOG Dream11 prediction is that Atalanta will win this game.

Note: The ATN vs BOG Dream11 prediction and ATN vs BOG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ATN vs BOG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

