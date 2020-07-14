ATN Vs BSC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Serie A Live Game Info

Atalanta BC will take on Brescia in what is a crucial match for both teams. The match will take place on July 14 (July 15, 1:15 AM IST). Here is the ATN vs BSC Dream11 prediction, ATN vs BSC Dream11 team news, ATN vs BSC Dream11 top picks, ATN vs BSC Dream11 schedule and ATN vs BSC Dream11 preview.

ATN vs BSC Dream11 prediction: ATN vs BSC Dream11 schedule

Venue: Gewiss Stadium

Date: Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Time: 1:15 AM IST

ATN vs BSC Dream11 prediction: ATN vs BSC Dream11 preview

Atalanta will be going into the ATN vs BSC game looking to secure a victory that keeps their slim Serie A title hopes alive. The club currently lie 4th in the Serie A table and will be looking to get back to winning ways after their 9 game winning streak came to an end with a 2-2 draw against Juventus. Brescia, on the other hand, will be looking to win the game as they attempt to get out of the relegation zone. The club is 9 points off safety, and the ATN vs BSC is an extremely crucial game for Brescia.

Also Read: Edinson Cavani Turns Down Chance To Join David Beckham's Inter Miami, Prefers Serie A Move

ATN vs BSC Dream11 prediction: Squads for ATN vs BSC Dream11 team

Atalanta (ATN): Francesco Rossi, Pierluigi Gollini, Marco Sportiello, Bosko Sutalo, David Heidenreich, Caleb Okoli, Lennart Czyborra, Raoul Bellanova, Berat Djimsiti, Rafael Toloi, Jose Luis Palomino, Hans Hateboer, Timothy Castagne, Robin Gosens, Mattia Caldara, Ebrima Colley, Jacopo Da Riva, Amad Diallo Traore, Adrien Tameze, Remo Freuler, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Marten de Roon, Josip Ilicic, Mario Pasalic, Aimone Cali, Alejandro-Gomez, Roberto Piccoli, Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel

Also Read: Serie A Hopes To Allow Fans In Stadiums Before End Of Season

Brescia (BSC): Lorenzo Andrenacci, Enrico Alfonso, Jesse Joronen, Diego Abbrandini, Stefano Sabelli, Massimiliano Mangraviti, Daniele Gastaldello, Andrea Cistana, Bruno Martella, Ales Mateju, Alessandro Semprini, Jhon Chancellor, Andrea Papetti, Andrea Ghezzi, Emanuele Ndoj, Dimitri Bisoli, Mattia Viviani, Sandro Tonali, Daniele Dessena, Nikolas Spalek, Jaromir Zmrhal, Birkir Bjarnason, Matteo Cortesi, Ernesto Torregrossa, Florian Aye, Alfredo Donnarumma, Simon Skrabb, Mario Balotelli

Also Read: Inter Overcomes Torino 3-1 To Move Into 2nd In Serie A

ATN vs BSC Dream11 team: Predicted 11

Atalanta: Gollini; Caldara, Palomino, Toloi; Hateboer, De Roon, Pasalic, Castagne; Ilicic, Muriel, Zapata

Brescia:Joronen; Sabelli, Chancellor, Papetti, Mateju; Tonali, Dessena, Ndoj; Spalek; Donnarumma, Torregrossa

ATN vs BSC Dream11 prediction: ATN vs BSC Dream11 team

Here is the ATN vs BSC Dream11 team that will help you fetch the maximum points.

Captain: Ilicic

Vice-Captain: Zapata

Goalkeeper: Gollini

Defenders: Palomino, Sabelli, Toloi

Midfielders: Tonali, De Roon, Dessena, Pasalic

Forwards: Ilicic, Zapata, Torregrossa

Also Read: Inter Milan Vs Torino Prediction, Head To Head, Live Stream, Team News And Serie A Preview

ATN vs BSC Dream11 prediction: ATN vs BSC Dream11 top picks

Here are the ATN vs BSC Dream11 top picks that will help you fetch the maximum points.

Atalanta: Luis Muriel, Josip Ilicic and Duvan Zapata

Brescia: Alfredo Donnarumma, Ernesto Torregrossa, Sandro Tonali

ATN vs BSC Dream11 prediction

Atalanta are the favourites to win this game.

Note: The ATN vs BSC Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The ATN vs BSC Dream11 team selection and ATN vs BSC Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100% result in your game.

Image Courtesy: instagram/atalantabc, brescia_calcio