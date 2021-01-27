ATN Vs LAZ Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Coppa Italia Match Preview

Atalanta BC are set to play Serie A rivals Lazio as both teams lock horns in the Coppa Italia quarter-final on Wednesday. The match is set to be played at the Gewiss Stadium on Wednesday, January 27, and is scheduled to kick off at 10:15 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the ATN vs LAZ Dream11 prediction, playing 11 and other details of this clash.

Atalanta have not lost a match since December and are flying high in all competitions. Currently slotted fifth on the Sere A table, they have been able to register 36 points in 19 games, winning 10 matches while drawing six and losing three. Gian Piero Gasperini’s men walk into the match following an emphatic win over Serie A leaders AC Milan as they defeated the San Siro outfit by a 3-0 margin last Saturday. Waiting to win the Coppa Italia since 1963, Atalanta have qualified for the last eight and will be eyeing a semi-final spot as they seem to be one of the favourites to win the trophy this year.

Also Read Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Lukaku Engage In FIERY Spat As Inter Beat AC Milan In Coppa Italia

Despite a poor start to the season, Lazio have turned things around and are now slotted seventh in the Serie A. With 10 wins, four draws and five losses from 19 games, Inzaghi’s men have registered 34 points and sit just 2 points away from their Wednesday night Coppa Italia opponents in the league. The Biancocelesti are coming off a narrow 2-1 win against Sassuolo last week and will be brimming with confidence as they aim for a semi-final slot.

Also Read Barcelona Captain Lionel Messi Learning French Amid PSG Transfer Interest: Reports

ATN vs LAZ Playing 11

Atalanta- Pierluigi Gollini, Jose Luis Palomino, Hans Hateboer, Cristian Romero, Joakim Maehle, Berat Djimsiti, Matteo Pessina, Marten de Roon, Aleksei Miranchuk, Ruslan Malinovskiy, Luis Muriel

Also Read Chelsea's New Boss Thomas Tuchel Takes Late Training Session As Blues Prepare For Wolves

Lazio- Pepe Reina, Patric, Wesley Hoedt, Stefan Radu, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Adam Marusic, Mohamed Fares, Gonzalo Escalante, Lucas Leiva, Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile

ATN vs LAZ Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Pierluigi Gollini

Defenders- Cristian Romero, Stefan Radu, Joakim Maehle, Adam Marusic

Midfielders- Mohamed Fares, Aleksei Miranchuk, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Ruslan Malinovskiy

Strikers- Ciro Immobile, Luis Muriel

Also Read Christian Eriksen Strikes Stunning Free-kick In Milan Derby To Power Inter's Win: WATCH

ATN vs LAZ Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Ciro Immobile or Luis Muriel

Vice-Captain- Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro or Aleksei Miranchuk

ATN vs LAZ Match prediction

Gian Piero Gasperini's side defeated one of the strongest teams of the Serie A — AC Milan — in their last game and will walk into the fixture with great confidence following their win against the league leaders. Both sides last met in October 2020 where Atalanta registered a massive 4-1 win over Lazio. They look likely to replicate a similar result on Wednesday. We predict a narrow win for Atalanta as Lazio are expected to give them a run for their money in this thrilling encounter.

Note: The above ATN vs LAZ Dream11 prediction, ATN vs LAZ Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ATN vs LAZ Dream11 Team and ATN vs LAZ Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.