ATN Vs LIV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Live

Atalanta BC welcome Liverpool to the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo in the Champions League this week in a matchup between two of the most entertaining sides in Europe. The match will be held behind closed doors due to government guidelines regarding coronavirus and will be played on Tuesday, November 3 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:25 am IST. Here's a look at our ATN vs LIV Dream11 prediction, ATN vs LIV Dream11 team and the probable ATN vs LIV playing 11.

ATN vs LIV live: ATN vs LIV Dream11 prediction and preview

The Reds’ defensive shortages are likely to be severely tested by a free-scoring Atalanta side who have already notched six in two Champions League games and are also second in terms of goals scored in Seria A this season. Liverpool also have the necessary firepower to score but their defence will be put to the test against Gian Piero Gasperini's side in Bergamo this week.

Liverpool have lost all three of their away Champions League matches in Italy under manager Jurgen Klopp, losing to Roma in May 2018 and Napoli in October 2018 and September 2019. Though this is something that neither the manager nor players will be paying attention to, a win for Liverpool here will give them some breathing space in a hectic schedule in the coming weeks. Our ATN vs LIV match prediction is a 2-3 win for Liverpool.

🔴 M A T C H D A Y 🔴@ChampionsLeague MD3 awaits 🇮🇹 #ATALIV | #UCL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 3, 2020

ATN vs LIV live: Atalanta vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

The two sides have never faced each other in a competitive fixture. Today's encounter will be the first head to head between the two sides.

ATN vs LIV Dream11 prediction: Probable ATN vs LIV playing 11

Atalanta BC probable 11 - Marco Sportiello, Rafael Toloi, Cristian Romero, Berat Djimsiti, Hans Hateboer, Mario Pasalic, Remo Freuler, Johan Mojica, Josip Ilicic, Papu Gomez, Duvan Zapata

Liverpool probable 11 - Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rhys Williams, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner; Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

ATN vs LIV live: Top picks for ATN vs LIV Dream11 team

ATN vs LIV live: Atalanta BC top picks

Duvan Zapata

Papu Gomez

ATN vs LIV live: Liverpool top picks

Mohamed Salah

Sadio Mane

ATN vs LIV Dream11 prediction: ATN vs LIV Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker

Defenders - Rafael Toloi, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson

Midfielders - Papu Gomez (VC), Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mario Pasalic

Forwards - Duvan Zapata, Mohamed Salah (C), Sadio Mane

Note: The above ATN vs LIV Dream11 prediction, ATN vs LIV Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ATN vs LIV Dream11 team and ATN vs LIV Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Liverpool Twitter