ATN Vs NAP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Coppa Italia Semi-final Preview

Atalanta take on Napoli in the second leg fixture of the Coppa Italia semi-final on Wednesday. The match is slated to be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on February 10 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:15 AM (Thursday, February 11) according to IST. Let's have a look at the ATN vs NAP Dream11 prediction, playing 11s and other details of this match.

ATN vs NAP live: ATN vs NAP Dream11 prediction and schedule

Atalanta walk into the second leg of the semi-final following a three-match winless streak. Currently slotted 7th in the league, the hosts played out a 3-3 draw against Torino in their latest competitive outing. La Dea missed quite a few chances in the first leg and will be hoping to get more clinical in order to edge past a win against Napoli in the reverse fixture.

Napoli, on the other hand, will start the match with a massive advantage as the first leg ended in a stalemate. The defending Coppa Italia champions had to rely on some brilliant goalkeeping from David Ospina to restrict Atalanta's attackers very well and give a solid display between the sticks. With the Partenopei playing the second leg as an away fixture, they can score early and put the away goal pressure on Atlanta. However, Napoli start the game following a shock defeat to Genoa in their last outing and will be itching to bounce back with a win.

ATN vs NAP Playing 11s (likely)

Atalanta- Pierluigi Gollini, Berat Djimsiti, Rafael Toloi, Cristian Romero, Marten de Roon, Joakim Maehle, Robin Gosens, Remo Freuler, Josip Ilicic, Matteo Pessina, Duvan Zapata.

Napoli- David Ospina, Nikola Maksimovic, Kostas Manolas, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Mario Rui, Diego Demme, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Piotr Zielinski, Hirving Lozano, Victor Osimhen, Lorenzo Insigne.

ATN vs NAP Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- David Ospina

Defenders- Berat Djimsiti, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Cristian Romero, Kostas Manolas

Midfielders- Diego Demme, Matteo Pessina, Lorenzo Insigne, Marten de Roon

Strikers- Hirving Lozano, Duvan Zapata

ATN vs NAP Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Duvan Zapata or Lorenzo Insigne

Vice-Captain- Hirving Lozano or Matteo Pessina

ATN vs NAP Match Prediction

Both teams will start the match with an intent to win. While Atalanta have the home advantage, an early goal from Napoli will put them in the driver's seat. We expect the defending champions to edge out a narrow win and book their spot in the finals of the Coppa Italia.

Prediction - Atalanta 1-2 Napoli

Note: The above ATN vs NAP Dream11 prediction, ATN vs NAP Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ATN vs NAP Dream11 Team and ATN vs NAP Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.