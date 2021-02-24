ATN Vs RM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Champions League Match Preview

Real Madrid resume their Champions League campaign as they visit Italy to take on Atalanta in their first leg of the Champions League Round of 32 tie. The game is set to be played at the Gewiss Stadium on Wednesday, February 24 with the kick-off scheduled for 1:30 AM (Thursday, February 25) according to IST. Let's have a look at the ATN vs RM Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other match details.

ATN vs RM live: ATN vs RM Dream11 match preview

Atalanta walk into the match brimming with confidence as the Italian outfit is in a good run of form. They registered a massive 4-2 win against Napoli in their latest outing which extended their unbeaten run tally to five games. With Gian Piero Gasperini's men playing the first leg at home, they will look to take the advantage of the situation and look to restrict their opponents from finding the back of the net and scoring away goals. Their free-flowing lethal attack will relish the opportunity to play against a Ramos-less Real Madrid defence and will likely score a few past them.

Just like their opponents, Real Madrid will walk into the game following an impressive string of performances as the Spanish outfit has won its last four matches. Their latest outing ended in a 1-0 win against Real Valladolid last week and Los Blancos look to make it five straight wins with a win against Atalanta. However, they will see this match as an uphill task given the injury concerns in the team.

ATN vs RM Playing 11

Atalanta- Gollini, Djimsiti, Romero, Toloi, de Roon, Freuler, Maehle, Ilicic, Gosens, Muriel, Zapata

Real Madrid- Courtois, Varane, Vazquez, Mendy, Nacho, Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Vinicius, Diaz, Asensio

ATN vs RM Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- T. Courtois

Defenders- R. Toloi, F. Mendyy, B. Djimsti, R. Varane

Midfielders- L. Vazquez, R. Gosens, M. Asensio, R. Freuler

Strikers- L. Muriel, V. Junior

ATN vs RM Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- L. Muriel or M. Asensio

Vice-Captain- V. Junior or R. Gosens

ATN vs RM Match Prediction

Despite missing a lot of first-team regulars, Real Madrid have managed to stay unbeaten in the last games and will walk into the match with great intent as they look to score some crucial away goals. However, with the likes of Hazard and Benzema missing, Zidane's men will find it difficult to score past their opponents. We predict a narrow win for Atalanta who are likely to walk away with a massive advantage before playing the second leg.

Prediction- Atalanta 2-1 Real Madrid

Note: The above ATN vs RM Dream11 prediction, ATN vs RM Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ATN vs RM Dream11 Team and ATN vs RM Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.