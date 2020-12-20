ATN Vs ROM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Game Preview

Quick links:
Atalanta BC (ATN) will go up against AS Roma (ROM) in the upcoming game of Serie A on Sunday, December 20 at 10:30 pm IST. The game will be played at the Stadio di Bergamo (Gewiss Stadium) in Bergamo, Italy. Here is our ATN vs ROM Dream11 prediction, top picks and ATN vs ROM Dream11 team.
After dominantly defeating Bologna FC in their last outing, AS Roma moved to the fourth spot on the Serie A charts with 24 points. Paulo Fonseca's men have played 12 matches so far in the tournament, winning seven and losing only two (three draws). Atalanta BC, on the other hand, are at the eighth spot of the Serie A table with 18 points and a win-loss record of 5-3 (three draws).
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, AS Roma are the favourites to win the game.
📆 @seriea FIXTURE UPDATES— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) December 18, 2020
👇 Anticipi e posticipi fino alla 29ª giornata
🔗https://t.co/TcEfOtDW1g#GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/YzjzcPkZOt
Note: The above ATN vs ROM Dream11 prediction, ATN vs ROM Dream11 team, probable ATN vs ROM playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ATN vs ROM Dream11 team and ATN vs ROM match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
