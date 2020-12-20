ATN Vs ROM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Game Preview

Atalanta BC (ATN) will go up against AS Roma (ROM) in the upcoming game of Serie A on Sunday, December 20 at 10:30 pm IST. The game will be played at the Stadio di Bergamo (Gewiss Stadium) in Bergamo, Italy. Here is our ATN vs ROM Dream11 prediction, top picks and ATN vs ROM Dream11 team.

After dominantly defeating Bologna FC in their last outing, AS Roma moved to the fourth spot on the Serie A charts with 24 points. Paulo Fonseca's men have played 12 matches so far in the tournament, winning seven and losing only two (three draws). Atalanta BC, on the other hand, are at the eighth spot of the Serie A table with 18 points and a win-loss record of 5-3 (three draws).

Date: Sunday, December 20, 2020

Time: 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Stadio di Bergamo (Gewiss Stadium) in Bergamo, Italy

ATN vs ROM Dream11 prediction: Probable ATN vs ROM playing 11

Atalanta BC probable 11 - Marco Sportiello, Berat Djimsiti, Cristian Romero, Jose Luis Palomino, Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon, Mario Pasalic, Robin Gosens, Papu Gomez, Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel

- Marco Sportiello, Berat Djimsiti, Cristian Romero, Jose Luis Palomino, Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon, Mario Pasalic, Robin Gosens, Papu Gomez, Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel AS Roma probable 11 - Pau Lopez; Roger Ibanez, Chris Smalling, Marash Kumbulla; Rick Karsdorp, Jordan Veretout, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Leonardo Spinazzola; Pedro, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Edin Dzeko

ATN vs ROM Dream11 prediction: ATN vs ROM Dream11 team, top picks

Atalanta BC: Robin Gosens, Marten de Roon, Duvan Zapata

AS Roma: Marash Kumbulla, Jordan Veretout, Henrikh Mkhitaryan

ATN vs ROM Dream11 prediction: ATN vs ROM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Pau Lopez

Defenders: Robin Gosens, Cristian Romero, Marash Kumbulla, Roger Ibanez

Midfielders: Jordan Veretout, Pedro, Marten de Roon

Forwards: Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Duvan Zapata, Papu Gomez

ATN vs ROM team: ATN vs ROM Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, AS Roma are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above ATN vs ROM Dream11 prediction, ATN vs ROM Dream11 team, probable ATN vs ROM playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ATN vs ROM Dream11 team and ATN vs ROM match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Atalanta BC/ Twitter