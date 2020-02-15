The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

ATN Vs ROM Dream11 Serie A Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Football News

The match is scheduled for February 16, 1:15 AM IST at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia. Read more for ATN vs ROM Dream11 Predictions and full squads.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
atn vs rom dream11

Atalanta host AS Roma for their Matchday 24 clash in the Serie A 2019-20 season. Atalanta are currently on the fourth spot of the Serie A 2019-20 points table with 12 wins in 23 games (Draws 6, Losses 5). Gian Piero Gasperini's side have a total of 42 points to their name. Atalanta have won twice in their last five games (Loss 1, Draws 2).

The hosts have found the net 61 times this season and conceded 30 goals. They have a goal difference of +31.

Also Read | Iker Casillas To Run For Spanish FA Presidency According To A Spanish Radio Network

AS Roma are currently on the fifth spot of the Serie A 2019-20 points table with 11 wins in 23 games (Draws 6, Losses 6). They have a total of 39 points to their name. Roma have won just once in their last 5 games (Losses 3, Draw 1). They have found the net 42 times this season and conceded 30 goals.

They have a goal difference of +12. The match is scheduled for Saturday, February 15, 2020 (February 16, 1:15 AM IST) at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia. Here's the ATN vs ROM Dream11 prediction and ATN vs ROM Dream11 team.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's First Registration Card Picture When He Was 7 Goes Viral

ATN vs ROM Dream11 Team

Also Read | Isco Needs To Score More Goals, States Real Madrid's Manager Zinedine Zidane

ATN vs ROM Dream11 Top Picks

Captain: J Ilicic

Vice-Captain: L Pellegrini

ATN vs ROM Dream11: Full squads

Atalanta Full Squad

Marco Sportiello, Khadime Ndiaye, Pierluigi Gollini, Rafael Tolói, Simon Kjaer, Andrea Masiello, José Palomino, Robin Gosens, Remo Freuler, Guilherme Arana, Timothy Castagne, Francesco Rossi, Hans Hateboer, Ibañez, Alejandro Gómez, Marten de Roon, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Berat Djimsiti, Josip Ilicic, Mario Pasalic, Luis Muriel, Duván Zapata, Musa Barrow

Also Read | Manchester United: Evra Recalls Sir Alex Ferguson's Inspiring Speech Before 2008 CL Final

Roma Full Squad

Pau López, Daniel Fuzato, Antonio Mirante, Davide Zappacosta, Juan Jesus, Chris Smalling, Aleksandar Kolarov, Mert Çetin, Davide Santon, Federico Fazio, Gianluca Mancini, Bryan Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Cengiz Ünder, Jordan Veretout, Nicolò Zaniolo, Alessandro Florenzi, Javier Pastore, Amadou Diawara, Mirko Antonucci, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Edin Dzeko, Nikola Kalinic, Leonardo Spinazzola, Justin Kluivert

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DIGVIJAYA ENTERS FRAY
SHAHEEN BAGH: 'WILL MEET AMIT SHAH'
TEJASHWI YADAV SLAMS JDU
SENA WORKERS THRASH OFFICER
MANISH SISODIA ON SPECIAL GUESTS
KAMBALA 'BUFFALO' RACER GETS TRAIL