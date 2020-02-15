ATN Vs ROM Dream11 Serie A Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Atalanta host AS Roma for their Matchday 24 clash in the Serie A 2019-20 season. Atalanta are currently on the fourth spot of the Serie A 2019-20 points table with 12 wins in 23 games (Draws 6, Losses 5). Gian Piero Gasperini's side have a total of 42 points to their name. Atalanta have won twice in their last five games (Loss 1, Draws 2).

The hosts have found the net 61 times this season and conceded 30 goals. They have a goal difference of +31.

Also Read | Iker Casillas To Run For Spanish FA Presidency According To A Spanish Radio Network

AS Roma are currently on the fifth spot of the Serie A 2019-20 points table with 11 wins in 23 games (Draws 6, Losses 6). They have a total of 39 points to their name. Roma have won just once in their last 5 games (Losses 3, Draw 1). They have found the net 42 times this season and conceded 30 goals.

They have a goal difference of +12. The match is scheduled for Saturday, February 15, 2020 (February 16, 1:15 AM IST) at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia. Here's the ATN vs ROM Dream11 prediction and ATN vs ROM Dream11 team.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's First Registration Card Picture When He Was 7 Goes Viral

ATN vs ROM Dream11 Team

Also Read | Isco Needs To Score More Goals, States Real Madrid's Manager Zinedine Zidane

ATN vs ROM Dream11 Top Picks

Captain: J Ilicic

Vice-Captain: L Pellegrini

ATN vs ROM Dream11: Full squads

Atalanta Full Squad

Marco Sportiello, Khadime Ndiaye, Pierluigi Gollini, Rafael Tolói, Simon Kjaer, Andrea Masiello, José Palomino, Robin Gosens, Remo Freuler, Guilherme Arana, Timothy Castagne, Francesco Rossi, Hans Hateboer, Ibañez, Alejandro Gómez, Marten de Roon, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Berat Djimsiti, Josip Ilicic, Mario Pasalic, Luis Muriel, Duván Zapata, Musa Barrow

Also Read | Manchester United: Evra Recalls Sir Alex Ferguson's Inspiring Speech Before 2008 CL Final

Roma Full Squad

Pau López, Daniel Fuzato, Antonio Mirante, Davide Zappacosta, Juan Jesus, Chris Smalling, Aleksandar Kolarov, Mert Çetin, Davide Santon, Federico Fazio, Gianluca Mancini, Bryan Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Cengiz Ünder, Jordan Veretout, Nicolò Zaniolo, Alessandro Florenzi, Javier Pastore, Amadou Diawara, Mirko Antonucci, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Edin Dzeko, Nikola Kalinic, Leonardo Spinazzola, Justin Kluivert

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.