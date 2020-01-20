ATN Vs SPL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Team News

Atalanta are currently fifth on the Serie A points table and are pushing for a UEFA Champions League spot. They will go up against SPAL, who are last in the Serie A standings with just 12 points from 19 games. Atalanta have won their last two outings in the Serie A against SPAL and will look to extend that run to three games. Here is the ATN vs SPL Dream11 match prediction and the probable line-ups for both teams for Monday night's game (January 20).
👊 Questi i nerazzurri per la 1ª di ritorno!— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) January 19, 2020
👇 #AtalantaSpal, our squad list!#GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 #SerieATIM pic.twitter.com/qYRTPot6DG
Pierluigi Gollini (GK), Rafael Toloi, Jose Palomino, Berat Djimsiti, Timothy Castagne, Martin De Roon, Mario Pasalic, Robin Gosens, Alejandro Gomez, Josep Ilicic, Duvan Zapata.
Etrit Berisha (GK), Thiago Cionek, Francesco Vicari, Igor, Espeto, Alessandro Murgia, Simone Missiroli, Mattia Valoti, Arkadiusz Reca, Andrea Petagna, Federico Di Francesco.
La Conferenza Stampa di Mister Semplici alla vigilia di Atalanta - SPAL!⚪️🔵— SPAL (@spalferrara) January 19, 2020
🎥 https://t.co/NQxmVjl5tJ#MaiSola #ForzaSPAL pic.twitter.com/rNQu4LT5ms
Goalkeeper: Etrit Berisha
Defenders: Rafael Toloi, Jose Palomino, Timothy Castagne, Espeto
Midfielders: Alejandro Gomez (C), Mattia Valoti, Arkadiusz Reca, Mario Pasalic
Forwards: Andrea Petagna (VC), Duvan Zapata, Josep Ilicic
Atalanta start as favourites against SPAL.
