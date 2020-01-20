ATN Vs SPL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Team News

Atalanta are currently fifth on the Serie A points table and are pushing for a UEFA Champions League spot. They will go up against SPAL, who are last in the Serie A standings with just 12 points from 19 games. Atalanta have won their last two outings in the Serie A against SPAL and will look to extend that run to three games. Here is the ATN vs SPL Dream11 match prediction and the probable line-ups for both teams for Monday night's game (January 20).

ATN vs SPL Dream11: Atalanta reveal their squad ahead of SPAL encounter

ATN vs SPL Dream11 prediction

ATN vs SPL Dream11 prediction - Atalanta line-up

Pierluigi Gollini (GK), Rafael Toloi, Jose Palomino, Berat Djimsiti, Timothy Castagne, Martin De Roon, Mario Pasalic, Robin Gosens, Alejandro Gomez, Josep Ilicic, Duvan Zapata.

ATN vs SPL Dream11 prediction - SPAL line-up

Etrit Berisha (GK), Thiago Cionek, Francesco Vicari, Igor, Espeto, Alessandro Murgia, Simone Missiroli, Mattia Valoti, Arkadiusz Reca, Andrea Petagna, Federico Di Francesco.

SPAL coach addresses the press ahead of Atalanta face-off

ATN vs SPL Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: Etrit Berisha

Defenders: Rafael Toloi, Jose Palomino, Timothy Castagne, Espeto

Midfielders: Alejandro Gomez (C), Mattia Valoti, Arkadiusz Reca, Mario Pasalic

Forwards: Andrea Petagna (VC), Duvan Zapata, Josep Ilicic

Atalanta start as favourites against SPAL.

Note - The ATN vs SPL Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

