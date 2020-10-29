ATW Vs TOT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Europa League Game Preview

Antwerp will welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Bosuilstadion in Antwerp, Belgium on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Both these sides won their opening game in Group J and now will face each other in the encounter. Spurs registered a 3-0 win against LASK while Antwerp won 2-1 against Ludogorets. The game will be played on Thursday, October 29 at 11:25 PM IST. Here's a look at our ATW vs TOT Dream11 prediction, ATW vs TOT Dream11 team and the probable ATW vs TOT playing 11.

ATW vs TOT Live: ATW vs TOT Dream11 prediction and preview

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is expected to make a number of changes to his side and on the other hand, the same can be expected from Ivan Leko's Antwerp who will have to make changes with two players testing positive for Covid-19 and some still injured or recovering from injuries. Antwerp have gone on to record six wins and a draw from their most recent seven fixtures.

ATW vs TOT Live: Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

Today's meeting will be the first-ever between the two sides. Both teams though have faced different opponents from the same country in the past.

ATW vs TOT Dream11 prediction: Probable ATW vs TOT playing 11

Antwerp probable 11 - Jean Butez; Ritchie De Laet, Jérémy Gélin, Abdoulaye Seck; Simen Juklerød, Martin Hongla, Faris Haroun, Koji Miyoshi, Pieter Gerkens; Lior Refaelov, Dieumerci Mbokani

Tottenham Hotspur probable 11 - Hugo Lloris; Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko; Erik Lamela, Carlos Vinícius, Gareth Bale

ATW vs TOT live: Top picks for ATW vs TOT Dream11 team

ATW vs TOT live: Antwerp top picks

Ritchie De Laet

Diemerci Mbokani

ATW vs TOT live: Tottenham Hotspur top picks

Gareth Bale

Moussa Sissoko

ATW vs TOT Dream11 prediction: ATW vs TOT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Hugo Lloris

Defenders - Ritchie De Laet, Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld

Midfielders - Martin Hongla, Koji Miyoshi, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko (VC)

Forwards - Dieumerci Mbokani, Gareth Bale (C)

Note: The above ATW vs TOT Dream11 prediction, ATW vs TOT Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ATW vs TOT Dream11 team and ATW vs TOT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Tottenham Twitter