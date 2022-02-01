Last Updated:

Auba To Barca, Dele Alli To Everton: All Deals That Were Cracked On Transfer Deadline Day

From Aubameyang's move to Barcelona to Dele Alli moving to Everton, take a look at the top deals that happened on the transfer deadline day.

Written By
Prithvi Virmani
Aubameyang

Image: AP


A hectic transfer deadline day has finally come to an end. While the bigger European clubs avoided any major moves, there were a few teams who decided to go all in order to strengthen their lineups. Premier League club Everton, who are struggling in the bottom half of the table, added to their ranks to order to produce a comeback in the remaining matches. The same goes with Newcastle, which also came into a lot of financial backing after a takeover, as they brought in a few players over the January transfer window.

Arsenal saw just one player added to their ranks in the form of Auston Trusty but they saw multiple players depart. Their former skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has moved on a free transfer to Barcelona, Calum Chambers moved to Aston Villa, Sead Kolasinac to Marseille, Ainsley Maitland-Niles to Roma and Pablo Mari to Udinese to name a few. Aston Villa on the other hand have added more players to their already strong squad with Chambers joining in. They had earlier added Philippe Countinho and Lucas Digne to their ranks. They did see Anwar El Ghazi move to Everton and Matt Targett move to Newcastle though both on loan.

Transfer news: Spurs, Everton and Newcastle headline deadline day

One of the biggest surprise moves was seeing Christian Eriksen return to the Premier League after he suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark in the Euro 2020. He has joined Brentford after he was released from Inter Milan. Everton were very busy on deadline day as they brought in two very vital recruits in the form of Manchester United's Donny van de Beek on a six-month loan and Dele Alli from Tottenham on a $40 million deal.

READ | Liverpool confirm signing 'outstanding player' Luis Diaz from Porto; to take kit No. 23

Newcastle decided to start using their new financial backing from this transfer window itself in order to save themselves from relegation. They added Matt Targett and Dan Burn to their team on deadline day after having already brought in Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes in January. Manchester City added just one player to their ranks which was River Plate forward Julian Alvarez.

READ | Tottenham Hotspur on verge of signing Juventus duo for whopping €65m: Reports

Tottenham were also super busy on the transfer deadline day as they added Juventus duo Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski for a combined total of over $65 million. They did see four players depart in the form of Tanguy Ndombele, Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso and Dele Alli. Wolverhampton Wanderers lost Adama Traore to Barcelona.

READ | Christian Eriksen set for Premier League return 7 months after cardiac arrest: Report

Transfer news: Notable deals on deadline day

Player From To Details
Islam Slimani Lyon Sporting CP Free Transfer
Marcus Edwards Vitoria Guimaraes Sporting CP $8.5 million
Dele Alli Tottenham Everton $40m including add-ons
Dan Burn Brighton Newcastle $17 million
Jean-Philippe Mateta Mainz 05 Crystal Palace $12 million
Reinildo Mandava LOSC Lille Atletico Madrid $4.5 million
Aaron Ramsey Juventus Rangers Loan with option to buy
Auston Trusty Colorado Arsenal Joins in July 2022
Donny van de Beek Manchester United Everton 6-month loan only
Giovani Lo Celso Tottenham Villareal 6-month loan + buy option
Matt Targett Aston Villa Newcastle 6-month loan only
Bryan Gil Tottenham Valencia 6-month loan only
Rodrigo Bentancur Juventus Tottenham $28 million
Dejan Kulusevski Juventus Tottenham $11m loan till June 2023 + $39m  buy option
Denis Zakaria Gladbach Juventus $5.6 million
Tanguy Ndombele Tottenham Lyon 6-month loan + $73m option
Julian Alvarez River Plate Manchester City $19 million
Christian Eriksen N/A Brentford

6-month contract
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal Barcelona Free
READ | Transfer news: Aubameyang close to Arsenal exit, pictured in Barcelona ahead of move
READ | Barcelona expected to announce Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signing today after Arsenal exit
Tags: Aubameyang, Dele Alli, Barcelona
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com