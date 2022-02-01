Auba To Barca, Dele Alli To Everton: All Deals That Were Cracked On Transfer Deadline Day

A hectic transfer deadline day has finally come to an end. While the bigger European clubs avoided any major moves, there were a few teams who decided to go all in order to strengthen their lineups. Premier League club Everton, who are struggling in the bottom half of the table, added to their ranks to order to produce a comeback in the remaining matches. The same goes with Newcastle, which also came into a lot of financial backing after a takeover, as they brought in a few players over the January transfer window.

Arsenal saw just one player added to their ranks in the form of Auston Trusty but they saw multiple players depart. Their former skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has moved on a free transfer to Barcelona, Calum Chambers moved to Aston Villa, Sead Kolasinac to Marseille, Ainsley Maitland-Niles to Roma and Pablo Mari to Udinese to name a few. Aston Villa on the other hand have added more players to their already strong squad with Chambers joining in. They had earlier added Philippe Countinho and Lucas Digne to their ranks. They did see Anwar El Ghazi move to Everton and Matt Targett move to Newcastle though both on loan.

Transfer news: Spurs, Everton and Newcastle headline deadline day

One of the biggest surprise moves was seeing Christian Eriksen return to the Premier League after he suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark in the Euro 2020. He has joined Brentford after he was released from Inter Milan. Everton were very busy on deadline day as they brought in two very vital recruits in the form of Manchester United's Donny van de Beek on a six-month loan and Dele Alli from Tottenham on a $40 million deal.

Newcastle decided to start using their new financial backing from this transfer window itself in order to save themselves from relegation. They added Matt Targett and Dan Burn to their team on deadline day after having already brought in Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes in January. Manchester City added just one player to their ranks which was River Plate forward Julian Alvarez.

Tottenham were also super busy on the transfer deadline day as they added Juventus duo Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski for a combined total of over $65 million. They did see four players depart in the form of Tanguy Ndombele, Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso and Dele Alli. Wolverhampton Wanderers lost Adama Traore to Barcelona.

Transfer news: Notable deals on deadline day